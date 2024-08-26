Unlocking success: South African celebrities to share business journeys at exclusive breakfast event

Jacaranda FM, in collaboration with Mancosa, is set to ignite the entrepreneurial spirit of South Africa's next generation. As a nation celebrated for its vibrant business landscape, this partnership between Mancosa, a leading private distance education institution known for its post-apartheid empowerment efforts, and one of South Africa’s most beloved radio stations, Jacaranda FM, promises to deliver an unparalleled business breakfast experience.

Designed for aspiring entrepreneurs, seasoned professionals seeking career growth, students hungry for industry insights, and business owners in search of fresh inspiration, this event is an essential opportunity for anyone looking to elevate their business acumen. Under the theme 'From Dreams to Legacy – Moves for Your Future', attendees will be immersed in the wisdom and experience of some of South Africa’s most successful and influential business leaders, all of whom have contributed to unlocking the country's vast economic potential.

Reflecting on South Africa’s entrepreneurial landscape, the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor highlights a dynamic shift in total early-stage entrepreneurial activity (TEA): from 17.5% in 2021 to 8.5% in 2022, before climbing to 11.1% in 2023. “In the post-Covid era, we’re witnessing a steady resurgence in entrepreneurial activity. Events like this are crucial, offering essential insights, inspiration, and practical advice for anyone eager to enhance their future business opportunities,” says Deirdre King, managing director at Jacaranda FM.

Featured speakers:

Connie Ferguson: A powerhouse in the South African entertainment industry, Connie Ferguson is more than just an acclaimed actress and filmmaker. Best known for her iconic role as Karabo Moroka on Generations , she has built a formidable business empire, earning her a spot on the cover of Forbes.



A powerhouse in the South African entertainment industry, Connie Ferguson is more than just an acclaimed actress and filmmaker. Best known for her iconic role as Karabo Moroka on , she has built a formidable business empire, earning her a spot on the cover of Forbes. Leanne Manas: A leading figure in South African media, Leanne Manas is a multiple award-winning broadcast anchor, motivational speaker, businesswoman, and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador. Having interviewed global icons like Oprah Winfrey and Nelson Mandela, Leanne has shaped public discourse and brought breaking news to South Africans for over two decades.



A leading figure in South African media, Leanne Manas is a multiple award-winning broadcast anchor, motivational speaker, businesswoman, and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador. Having interviewed global icons like Oprah Winfrey and Nelson Mandela, Leanne has shaped public discourse and brought breaking news to South Africans for over two decades. Miles Kubheka: Widely known as the Beeg Beeg Dreamer, Miles Kubheka turned a fictional restaurant from a popular TV ad campaign into a thriving business. An entrepreneur, keynote speaker, and author, Miles is celebrated for his innovative thinking and bold entrepreneurial spirit.



Widely known as the Beeg Beeg Dreamer, Miles Kubheka turned a fictional restaurant from a popular TV ad campaign into a thriving business. An entrepreneur, keynote speaker, and author, Miles is celebrated for his innovative thinking and bold entrepreneurial spirit. Jean de Villiers: Former Springbok captain turned successful entrepreneur, Jean de Villiers has made a seamless transition from the rugby field to the boardroom. As the co-founder of Creator Collective Group, head of Philanthropy at Citadel Investment Services, brand ambassador for Laureus, and a SuperSport rugby analyst, Jean brings a wealth of experience and insight to the table.

“This event offers future business leaders more than just a chance to network with famous faces. Each speaker has been meticulously chosen for their resilience, passion, and commitment to sharing their journeys and lessons with both emerging and established business minds. After the success of last year’s event, we’re excited to once again provide eager entrepreneurs with skills and insights they won’t find anywhere else in South Africa,” says Mohamed Goga, managing director at Mancosa.

Event details:

Date: 4 October

Venue: Vodacom Dome, Vodacom World, Midrand

Time: Registration starts at 7am, with the event running from 8am to 11am.

Ticket prices: R500 per seat or R5000 per table, including breakfast and keynote addresses.

Tickets available at www.jacarandafm.com.

Don’t miss this opportunity to turn your dreams into a lasting legacy. Secure your seat today and gain invaluable insights from South Africa’s most esteemed business minds.



