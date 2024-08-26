More #WomensMonth
Lumico Ranks Among the Best in Smarties Business Impact Index 2023
What’s the Smarties Business Impact Index, you ask? This global ranking shines a spotlight on the top agencies and brands making waves and setting trends. And yep, we’re in that spotlight!
We are incredibly proud to be part of this elite list, a testament to our hard work creating campaigns that don’t just look cool but deliver real results. We’re all about pushing boundaries, and this recognition just fuels our fire to keep doing what we love – making magic in the digital marketing space.
So, here’s to more epic campaigns, more innovative ideas, and more wins!
To find out more about Lumico, visit their website at www.lumico.co.za or check out their social media pages:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Lumicoza
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lumico-pty-ltd