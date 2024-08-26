Marketing & Media Digital
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Publicis Groupe AfricaPrimedia BroadcastingJoe PublicDUO Marketing + CommunicationsDaily MaverickVicinity MediaAsk AfrikaeatbigfishOgilvy South AfricaMedia24WavemakerClockworkMakeReignNewzroom AfrikaBusiness and Arts South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Digital Company news South Africa

MADE POSSIBLE BY:

More #WomensMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Lumico Ranks Among the Best in Smarties Business Impact Index 2023

    Issued by Lumico
    26 Aug 2024
    26 Aug 2024
    Guess what? Lumico has just been named one of the Top Digital/Specialist Agencies in South Africa for 2023 in the ultra-prestigious MMA Smarties Business Impact Index!
    Lumico Ranks Among the Best in Smarties Business Impact Index 2023

    What’s the Smarties Business Impact Index, you ask? This global ranking shines a spotlight on the top agencies and brands making waves and setting trends. And yep, we’re in that spotlight!

    We are incredibly proud to be part of this elite list, a testament to our hard work creating campaigns that don’t just look cool but deliver real results. We’re all about pushing boundaries, and this recognition just fuels our fire to keep doing what we love – making magic in the digital marketing space.

    So, here’s to more epic campaigns, more innovative ideas, and more wins!

    To find out more about Lumico, visit their website at www.lumico.co.za or check out their social media pages:
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Lumicoza
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lumico-pty-ltd

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Lumico
    Lumico is a full-service, integrated marketing agency that offers tailor-made solutions through web development, performance-based marketing, videography, photography, design and copywriting.
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz