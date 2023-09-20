Integrated agency, Lumico, nominated for 10 awards at this years New Gen Awards

Lumico, an integrated agency with offices in Stellenbosch and Pretoria, have been announced as finalists in 10 categories at this year's New Gen awards.

Their CEO, Daniel Malherbe, had the following to say:

We are delighted to be nominated as finalists for so many New Gen awards and look forward to the event. As an agency our focus is to deliver outstanding work that delights and surprises both our clients and the customers they serve, and this is a testament to that philosophy.

The categories they have been nominated in are as follows;

Best Integrated Marketing Campaign by an Agency: RCL Foods Optimizor Elite

Best Influencer Marketing Campaign by an Agency: RCL Foods Lauren Joseph - Optimizor Elite

Best Use of Technical Innovation: Absa Nampo VR

Best Use of Technical Innovation: Absa Absa Renewable 360 Website and VR Experience

Best low budget campaign: RCL Foods Optimizor Elite

Best Online Newsletter: Drakenstein Municipality Vars e-Newsletter

Best Use of Technical Innovation by an Agency: Absa Nampo VR

Best Use of Technical Innovation by an Agency: Absa Absa Renewable 360 Website and VR Experience

The New Generation Digital Brand of the Year Award: Absa

The New Generation Digital Brand of the Year Award: RCL Foods Optimizor

This year's awards gala ceremony will be hosted at The Hilton Hotel, Sandton on Wednesday 27 September.

