Marketing

Africa


Integrated agency, Lumico, nominated for 10 awards at this years New Gen Awards

20 Sep 2023
Issued by: Lumico
Lumico, an integrated agency with offices in Stellenbosch and Pretoria, have been announced as finalists in 10 categories at this year's New Gen awards.
Integrated agency, Lumico, nominated for 10 awards at this years New Gen Awards

Their CEO, Daniel Malherbe, had the following to say:

We are delighted to be nominated as finalists for so many New Gen awards and look forward to the event. As an agency our focus is to deliver outstanding work that delights and surprises both our clients and the customers they serve, and this is a testament to that philosophy.

The categories they have been nominated in are as follows;

  • Best Integrated Marketing Campaign by an Agency: RCL Foods Optimizor Elite

  • Best Influencer Marketing Campaign by an Agency: RCL Foods Lauren Joseph - Optimizor Elite

  • Best Use of Technical Innovation: Absa Nampo VR

  • Best Use of Technical Innovation: Absa Absa Renewable 360 Website and VR Experience

  • Best low budget campaign: RCL Foods Optimizor Elite

  • Best Online Newsletter: Drakenstein Municipality Vars e-Newsletter

  • Best Use of Technical Innovation by an Agency: Absa Nampo VR

  • Best Use of Technical Innovation by an Agency: Absa Absa Renewable 360 Website and VR Experience

  • The New Generation Digital Brand of the Year Award: Absa

  • The New Generation Digital Brand of the Year Award: RCL Foods Optimizor

This year's awards gala ceremony will be hosted at The Hilton Hotel, Sandton on Wednesday 27 September.

To find out more about Lumico visit their website at www.lumico.co.za or check out their social media pages:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Lumicoza
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lumico-pty-ltd

Lumico
Lumico is a full-service, integrated marketing agency that offers tailor-made solutions through web development, performance-based marketing, videography, photography, design and copywriting.
Read more: Facebook, LinkedIn, RCL Foods, Lumico

