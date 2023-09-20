Purpose campaign for Enterogermina and Save The Children by Hoorah

In the sprawling landscapes of rural South Africa, beauty is often contrasted by harsh realities. One such reality is the lack of access to clean drinking water, a crisis that disproportionately affects children. According to staggering data, one in five deaths among South African children under the age of five is due to diarrhoea 1 . It's a sobering fact that calls for immediate action. That's why Hoorah is proud to have conceptualised and executed the Enterogermina 5th Child campaign in collaboration with Sanofi, the makers of Enterogermina® - the world's leading over-the-counter probiotic* and Save the Children South Africa.

A campaign with a heart and purpose

The Enterogermina 5th Child campaign transcends traditional advertising. It's a life-changing initiative aimed at making real-world impact by supporting a worthy cause: For every pack of Enterogermina®, R20 is earmarked to bring clean water solutions to the most vulnerable communities in South Africa.

Together with Save The Children South Africa, Sanofi has installed 22 JoJo tanks and 22 handwashing stations at early childhood development (ECD) centres and schools in KZN communities, which directly impacted the lives and health of 52,071 people.

The campaign invites you to meet the "5th child". This character serves as a poignant representation of the countless young lives at risk due to waterborne diseases. Through storytelling, the 5th child shares their daily experiences – going to school, spending time with family – only to reveal the grim end of their day: drinking contaminated water. The campaign leaves you with a deep, emotional connection and the clear message: This is a problem we can and must solve.

The power of integrated storytelling

Hoorah, known for our innovative approach to digital storytelling, has crafted a comprehensive media strategy for this cause. Utilising multiple channels – from social media ads to video content – we’ve not only spread awareness but also driven significant fundraising. The campaign's success lies in its ability to humanise the statistics. We’ve made it nearly impossible to look away, igniting a collective call to action that's far more compelling than facts and figures alone.

Changing lives, one pack at a time

Already, the campaign is yielding transformative results. Funds raised are directly contributing to the installation of clean water systems in KZN’s informal areas, providing a critical lifeline to the communities in KZN that have long suffered from water insecurity – especially after the floods in 2022. But this is just the beginning. As more and more people participate, the impact grows exponentially.

A collective effort

We are immensely proud of what the Enterogermina 5th Child campaign has achieved so far, but we also know that real change takes a collective effort. For every pack of Enterogermina®, R20 is donated to bring clean water solutions to the most vulnerable communities in South Africa. To find out more, visit our campaign page and follow along as we strive to make a positive impact in the lives of those in need.

We invite you to be a part of this journey. Together, we can rewrite the stories of thousands of children, offering them a chance at a healthier, happier life.

Thank you for your support, and for making the Enterogermina 5th Child campaign an exemplar of what’s possible when creativity meets compassion.

