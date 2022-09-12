Subscribe & Follow
The power of media-owned assets: Why brands should take control of their platforms
Take Facebook, for example. It’s a platform designed to direct traffic to brands, yet it’s a cluttered space where consumers are often bombarded with irrelevant advertising. The result? Limited engagement and fleeting attention spans. This leaves brands with a dilemma: how do you create a space that nurtures direct consumer relationships, strengthens your brand message, and avoids being drowned out by the noise?
The answer lies in owning your own media assets - platforms designed and controlled by the brand itself. Done right, these assets don’t just drive engagement; they foster deeper loyalty, more meaningful interactions, and long-term value. So why aren’t more brands prioritising this approach?
The barriers to media-owned platforms
Let’s be honest - building your platform is hard. It takes creativity, investment, and patience. You need to create something that people want to engage with, not just another corporate site filled with promotional content. But if brands are willing to spend millions boosting content on third-party platforms, why not redirect a fraction of that budget into building something they truly own?
The long-term benefits speak for themselves:
Brands leading the way
Some businesses have already cracked the code, showing exactly how media-owned assets can transform engagement. Two great examples are Pets24 and Wildspace, both developed by RCL Foods.
Then, of course, there’s Red Bull - arguably the best example of a brand becoming a media powerhouse. What started as an energy drink company is now a full-fledged media empire, spanning extreme sports, documentary-style content, and high-quality storytelling. Their approach proves that when you create content people want, your brand becomes a part of their lifestyle, not just another product on a shelf.
How to build your media-owned asset
The good news? You don’t need to create the perfect platform overnight. Experimentation is key - start small, test ideas, and refine based on real engagement. Here are a few strategic ways to get started:
1. Content hubs – A well-executed blog, video series, or podcast offering real value to your audience (not just promotional material).
2. Gamification and community platforms – Interactive experiences that encourage participation and make brand engagement feel effortless.
3. Exclusive membership and loyalty platforms – Reward consumers in a way that builds long-term affinity and retention.
4. Branded apps and digital tools – If it makes sense for your business, an app can be a powerful way to drive direct engagement without relying on external platforms.
Final thought: Be brave
Investing in media-owned assets isn’t just about reducing dependency on social platforms - it’s about future-proofing your brand and creating meaningful, long-term relationships with consumers. Yes, it takes effort, but the rewards are undeniable.
So, what’s your brand’s media-owned asset? If you’re not thinking about it yet, maybe it’s time to start.
Until next week, cheers.
Shaune Jordaan is the co-founder of http://www.hoorahdigital.com.
