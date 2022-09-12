The power of media-owned assets: Why brands should take control of their platforms

It never fails to surprise me how many brands, in this digital age, still hesitate to invest in their media-owned assets. For years, we’ve watched businesses pour millions into external media platforms, essentially strengthening other companies instead of building something sustainable for themselves.

Take Facebook, for example. It’s a platform designed to direct traffic to brands, yet it’s a cluttered space where consumers are often bombarded with irrelevant advertising. The result? Limited engagement and fleeting attention spans. This leaves brands with a dilemma: how do you create a space that nurtures direct consumer relationships, strengthens your brand message, and avoids being drowned out by the noise?

The answer lies in owning your own media assets - platforms designed and controlled by the brand itself. Done right, these assets don’t just drive engagement; they foster deeper loyalty, more meaningful interactions, and long-term value. So why aren’t more brands prioritising this approach?

The barriers to media-owned platforms

Let’s be honest - building your platform is hard. It takes creativity, investment, and patience. You need to create something that people want to engage with, not just another corporate site filled with promotional content. But if brands are willing to spend millions boosting content on third-party platforms, why not redirect a fraction of that budget into building something they truly own?

The long-term benefits speak for themselves:

Full control over your brand’s messaging and engagement – No more being at the mercy of ever-changing social media algorithms.

Stronger consumer relationships – People engage on your platform because they choose to, not because they’ve been interrupted by an ad.

Better insights and first-party data – When you own the platform, you own the data - giving you far more valuable and accurate consumer insights.

A reduction in paid media spend over time - A successful media-owned asset becomes an organic traffic driver, reducing the reliance on costly paid ads. Brands leading the way Some businesses have already cracked the code, showing exactly how media-owned assets can transform engagement. Two great examples are Pets24 and Wildspace, both developed by RCL Foods.

Pets24 is an all-in-one platform that provides information on pet adoption, insurance, and general pet care. For a pet food brand, this is an incredibly smart move - offering genuine value to pet owners while reinforcing brand trust and presence.