More #WPRDAY2025
Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Business Manager Randburg
- Accounts Payable Clerk Cape Town
- Designer (Print & Graphic Specialist) Johannesburg
- Designer (Print & Graphic Specialist) Cape Town, Northern Suburbs
- Customer Service Cape Town
- Sales Representative Midrand
- Business Development Manager Johannesburg
- Junior Sales and Merchandising Representative Randburg
- Waiters and Shop Assistants Three Rivers, Vereeniging
- Assistant Store Manager and Supervisor Mbombela
Ibex sells 28% stake in Pepkor Holdings
The company will offer one billion shares, worth about R28bn, according to the terms of the deal published Monday, 21 July 2025.
Demand for the shares exceeded the stock being offered within minutes of the transaction launching, the terms show.
Steinhoff changed its name to Ibex Investment Holdings in 2023. It holds the Pepkor stake through its wholly-owned unit Ainsley.
The company has been restructuring since Steinhoff, the former owner of Conforama in France and Mattress Firm in the US, collapsed after auditors refused to sign off on its financial statements in late 2017.
That led to the start of police and regulatory investigations in both Europe and South Africa.
A forensic probe by auditor PwC uncovered approximately €6.5bn ($7.6bn) of irregular transactions with eight firms over eight years.
Pepkor, which owns almost 6,000 stores selling low-cost clothing, is tapping a pan-African boom in the use of phones for payment and banking services as well as for communication.
Related
Pepkor showcases growth across its portfolio 4 Jun 2025