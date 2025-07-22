Luxury hotels shift focus to hyper-personalisation to boost guest value

Luxury hospitality brands are increasingly investing in personalised guest experiences as a strategic driver of revenue and customer satisfaction, with leading hotel groups turning to hyper-personalisation to meet evolving traveller expectations.

At the most recent Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai, executives from Minor Hotels, Fairmont and Marriott unpacked how the luxury segment is evolving — from offering traditional high-end services to delivering bespoke experiences powered by AI tools and underpinned by human connection.

According to the ATM Travel Trends Report 2025, produced in partnership with Tourism Economics, 85% of hoteliers now see personalisation as a core source of commercial value. Tailored offerings have been shown to increase revenue by up to 5%, while the global market for travel customisation is projected to reach $620.71m by 2032, according to Future Market Insight Inc.

Technology + empathy = luxury

Hyper-personalisation in luxury travel goes beyond recognising guest names or stored preferences — it anticipates needs, both stated and unstated.

“When it comes to hyper-personalisation, for many brands, this goes far beyond traditional service. It's about creating something highly tailored and curated through leveraging technology and building on your culture, so you can develop that anticipatory service and meet both the explicit and unspoken needs of your guests,” said Nicolas Hauvespre, VP of luxury brands at MEA Marriott.

“Luxury is not one size fits all, it's no longer about recognising someone by the name or knowing their preferences in their profile, because you need to understand that those consumers are not only hotel consumers, they are exposed into the ultra level of personalisation from other brands and other industries that they work with, so they have a certain minimum of expectations," said Loay Nour, vice president Fairmont Brand and Marketing Communications.

Curated, localised, experience-led

In the Middle East and Africa, Marriott is expanding its luxury portfolio through curated experiences such as the Ritz-Carlton Reserve at Nujuma in Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea and upcoming safari lodges in eastern Africa. These new destinations aim to offer immersive, place-based travel that reflects guest values.

Meanwhile, Minor Hotels is piloting hyper-personalised concepts on a smaller, more flexible scale. The company’s 22-room Anantara Santorini Abu Dhabi in Ghantoot, for example, has exceeded expectations by focusing on bespoke service and a distinct sense of place.

Redefining the luxury journey

"As luxury travel evolves, so too does the definition of what it means to deliver highly personalised experiences," said Danielle Curtis, exhibition director ME, Arabian Travel Market.

"Today’s travellers are looking for more than exceptional service; they expect tailored journeys that reflect who they are and what they value. At ATM, we are witnessing how hospitality brands are rising to the challenge, providing guests with luxury experiences that are personalised, sustainable and connected to people and place."