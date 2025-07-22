The Pot Luck Club and The Waldorf Hilton in London join forces for a 3-month culinary residency

The Pot Luck Club is heading to the UK for a three-month residency at The Waldorf Hilton, London.

Image supplied

From 13 August 2025, the restaurant will take over the hotel’s flagship dining room, Homage, bringing its signature energy and bold, flavour-driven cuisine to the heart of the city.

The launch will see a meeting of two icons – The Pot Luck Club, famed for its fearless flavour and inventive small plates, and The Waldorf Hilton, a landmark London hotel steeped in Edwardian grandeur.

Homage, The Waldorf Hilton's flagship dining room. Image supplied

Built in 1908 by William Waldorf Astor, it was one of the first to offer not just rooms, but a full social experience, from afternoon teas to elegant dinners. More than a century on, it remains at the centre of London’s cultural life. This residency brings that original vision full circle: a dynamic dining experience in a grand setting.

The Waldorf Hilton in London. Image supplied

The Pot Luck Club is the brainchild of British-born chef Luke Dale Roberts, one of the most celebrated names in South African cuisine.

Perched at the top of Cape Town’s Old Biscuit Mill, the restaurant draws nightly crowds for its eclectic, flavour-led menu and skyline views. Luke Dale Roberts and his Cape Town operations team will personally oversee the London launch, with sous chef Rachel Maroun staying on to lead the team during the residency.

“We’ve talked about bringing The Pot Luck Club to London for years, and it was always the city that made sense,” says Luke Dale Roberts.

“As a Brit, there’s something meaningful about returning in this way, partnering with one of London’s landmark hotels and sharing what we’ve built in Cape Town with a new audience. We’ve been fortunate to grow an international following at home, and this feels like the natural next step.”

Image supplied

The menu is built around globally inspired small plates: smoked beef fillet with truffle café au lait sauce; springbok tataki with mandarin gastrique; and Cape Malay-spiced vegetarian dishes, all underpinned by a celebration of British produce and seasonal ingredients.

The cocktail programme is just as bold, developed in collaboration with The Waldorf Hilton’s bar team and led by head bartender Abby Long as the residency gets underway. Served in The Wild Monkey bar, the drinks list features house-infused cordials, seasonal ingredients and flavours that echo the energy of the kitchen.

For the first time, a dedicated bar snacks menu will also be introduced, curated by Luke Dale Roberts to complement the cocktails.

It’s not just the menu making the move. Service and setting have been carefully reworked too. The tone will echo the Cape Town original: relaxed but sharp, with a focus on precision. The dining room, meanwhile, will be reimagined to reflect The Pot Luck Club’s edge within The Waldorf Hilton’s unmistakable character.

"I’m thrilled to announce the exciting collaboration between The Pot Luck Club and The Waldorf, launching on August 13 for three months” says Guy Hilton, area general manager, The Waldorf Hilton, London.

“This partnership is a perfect match that brings together one of London’s landmark hotels and one of South Africa’s most celebrated restaurants. We eagerly look forward to welcoming Luke and his talented team to join forces with our food & drink heroes, as we present an innovative menu that promises to delight our guests.”

The Pot Luck Club London Pop-Up will take place at The Waldorf Hilton, London, Aldwych, London WC2B 4DD from 13 August – 30 November 2025.

Reservations are essential. Book now!