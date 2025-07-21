Marketing & Media PR & Communications
    #WPRD2025 | Inzalo Consulting’s Bridget von Holdt: Your voice matters

    What does World PR Day mean in today’s context, especially for those of us operating in Africa?
    By Bridget von Holdt
    21 Jul 2025
    21 Jul 2025
    Inzalo Consulting's Brigdet von Holdt asks what World PR Day means in today’s context, especially for those of us operating in Africa (Image supplied)
    Inzalo Consulting's Brigdet von Holdt asks what World PR Day means in today’s context, especially for those of us operating in Africa (Image supplied)

    Is it simply a calendar moment to acknowledge our profession, or a deeper call to reflect on the role we play in shaping narratives, building trust, and guiding reputation?

    For me, it’s the latter.

    Having spent over 30 years in this profession, I’ve witnessed firsthand how the field has evolved — and how that evolution has been driven by the shifting needs of clients, markets, and society.

    In Africa especially, communications is not just about awareness or coverage — it’s about context, culture and consequence.

    The cornerstone of PR

    We’ve moved well beyond the press release. Today, reputation can be lost or regained in seconds.

    One misstep in communication can undo years of trust.

    Which is why reputation strategy has become the cornerstone of public relations, not just a line in the service offering.

    Trusted advisors

    As trusted advisors, we’re called on to help leaders navigate complexity — to prepare for crisis, to communicate authentically, and to engage stakeholders across diverse and dynamic environments.

    We advocate for strong internal communications because we know employees are often a brand’s most credible voice.

    We champion training, transparency and truth-telling.

    So on this World PR Day, I’m reminded of the essence of what we do:

    • It’s still about relationships, relevance and reputation.

    • It’s about ensuring our clients and organisations have stories that are not only heard, but believed and respected.

    So, to every PR professional working across the continent: your voice matters.

    communications, Public relations, Bridget Von Holdt, PR, World PR Day, #WPRD2025
    About Bridget von Holdt

    Bridget von Holdt is the founder of Inzalo Consulting.
