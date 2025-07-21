Maccauvlei’s guide to lead like Madiba: 3 things good leaders do (and 3 they never should)

Mandela Day may have passed, but its call for ethical, people-centred leadership in South Africa’s workplaces is more urgent than ever.

In the wake of Mandela Day, as South Africans reflect on the values he stood for – integrity, accountability and ubuntu – one truth is clear: our country is facing a leadership crisis. From corruption scandals to stories of toxic workplaces and widespread burnout, the problem goes far beyond politics. It’s embedded in our businesses too. Studies show that 61% of employed South Africans would leave their jobs if they could afford to , and only 20% are actively engaged . The common thread? Leadership that lacks ethics, empathy and transparency. In response, Maccauvlei Learning Academy is calling for a renewed focus on ethical leadership in the workplace, one that lives up to the spirit of Mandela’s legacy not just once a year, but every day.

Redefining right: What ethical leadership really means

“Leadership is not just about directing others. It’s about influencing through example, embracing diversity and doing what is right, even when no one is watching,” says Mavis Kgabane, Departmental Supervisor at Maccauvlei. “Ethical leadership is how we honour Madiba in the workplace. He stood for fairness, inclusion and transparency – values that are desperately needed in our organisations today.”

Through its range of leadership and management programmes, Maccauvlei offers organisations a practical path to building more ethical workplaces. These include the in-house Ethical Leadership short course, the Certificate in Supervisory Development, the Certificate in Management Development and the Higher Certificate in Management Development. Across these offerings, topics such as emotional intelligence, accountability, diversity, influence and values-based decision-making form the backbone of the curriculum.

This year’s theme for Maccauvlei’s Mandela Day campaign centres on the three do’s and don’ts of ethical leadership, and how these align with the leadership ethics Mandela embodied:

Three don’ts of ethical leadership:

1. Don’t ignore unethical behaviour: Turning a blind eye, especially based on who is involved, breeds distrust.

What it means: If someone is doing something wrong such as stealing, lying, harassing others, and you look the other way, then you're part of the problem.

“Let’s say a supervisor sees a top-performing employee bullying a junior colleague, but chooses not to act because ‘he gets results.’ That sends the message that bad behaviour is acceptable if you’re good at your job,” explains Kgabane.

“Turning a blind eye doesn’t protect your team, it tells them you don’t have their back.”

2. Don’t abuse power: Leadership is not a weapon. Using authority to intimidate or silence others erodes morale and integrity.

What it means: Leadership is not about being feared. It’s about being trusted.

“If a manager uses their position to intimidate employees, constantly threatens to fire people, or shuts down any feedback with ‘I’m the boss, just do it,’ that’s abuse of power,” says Kgabane. “This destroys morale. People stop speaking up, innovation dies, and toxic culture takes root.

“Leadership is not dictatorship. It’s about guiding, not controlling.”

3. Don’t withhold critical information: Employees need clarity to stay engaged. When you leave them in the dark, you lose their trust and commitment.

What it means: When you keep important information from your team, you make it harder for them to do their jobs, and to trust you.

“Imagine the company is falling behind on a project, but the manager doesn’t share the urgency with staff. They work at a normal pace, unaware there’s a crisis brewing. When it explodes, everyone gets blamed,” she says.

“Let your team know what’s going on. People can’t support a mission they don’t know about.”

Three do’s of ethical leadership:

1. Do lead by example: Show integrity in every action. Be honest, reliable and take accountability for your decisions.

What it means: Your team is watching how you behave more than what you say.

If a manager insists that everyone arrives at work on time, but strolls in an hour late every day without explanation, people stop taking the rules seriously.

“An ethical leader models integrity. That means arriving prepared, being honest about mistakes, and sticking to the same standards they expect of others,” Kgabane explains.

“If I mess up, I admit it. If I expect you to meet a deadline, I meet mine too.”

2. Do practice transparency: Open communication builds trust. Share information so employees understand the direction and goals of the organisation.

What it means: Keep people in the loop. Open communication prevents confusion, stress and mistrust.

“If the company is going through changes like restructuring or setting new targets, don’t keep staff guessing. Be upfront. For instance, instead of saying ‘just do your job’ when people ask questions, explain the bigger picture: We’ve lost a client, and that means we need to be extra focused this quarter. Your work really matters right now,” she says.

“When employees understand the why, they’re more likely to buy into the what .”

3. Do be fair and inclusive: Make decisions based on merit, not bias or favouritism. Ethical leaders ensure that all voices are heard and respected.

What it means: Don’t play favourites or exclude certain people from opportunities.

“If only certain team members get to attend training or are always picked for promotions, while others are constantly overlooked, it creates resentment,” explains Kgabane.

“Fairness means decisions are based on performance, not who laughs at the boss’s jokes.”

For Kgabane, ethical leadership is also about understanding diversity and leading with ubuntu. These are two areas that her own learning journey helped her grow in. “One of the most important things I’ve learned is that we’re not the same. We don’t think the same. A leader must take decisions that benefit the whole team, not just themselves,” she says. “Leadership is about service. Ubuntu means putting others first. Mandela showed us what that looks like, time and time again.”

Maccauvlei’s contribution to creating a new generation of ethical leaders

Maccauvlei is also celebrating the announcement of the four successful candidates selected for its Higher Certificate in Management Development (HMD) learnerships. This is an opportunity to upskill future leaders with the tools to lead with integrity, empathy and vision.

Four young women have been selected for the 18-month learnership which includes a full sponsorship of the course valued at over R60,000 each. They will also get on-the-job experience working in different departments at Maccauvlei while earning a monthly stipend for the duration of the learnership.

“These amazing women all have teaching qualifications and are passionate about becoming leader development trainers, hoping to inspire and train a new generation of ethical leaders in South Africa. Leaders Mandela himself would be proud of,” says Kgabane.

Whether it’s through short in-house workshops or 12-month accredited qualifications, Maccauvlei remains committed to shaping leaders who lead by example, uphold ethics and inspire positive change.



