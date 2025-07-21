Gauteng education online admissions open this week

The Gauteng Department of Education’s (GDE) 2026 online admissions application period for Grades 1 and 8 open on Thursday, 24 July 2025, at 8am.

The admission system is only meant for parents and guardians with children going to Grade 1 and/or Grade 8 in 2026. Applications will close on 29 August 2025 at midnight.

“Parents with children that are currently in Grade R must also apply online for their children to be admitted to Grade 1 for 2026 in line with Admissions Regulations. There is no automatic placement from Grade R to Grade 1. Applications to all other grades must be made directly at your desired school(s) in your immediate area,” Gauteng MEC for Education, Matome Chiloane said at a media briefing on Sunday.

New profiles required

All parents need to register new profiles, old profiles and previous login details will not work.

After registering on www.gdeadmissions.gov.za, the system will prompt parents to create login credentials (username and password).

“Parents must keep these credentials safe as they will use them to access the Online Admissions System, and view and manage their profile and application details.

“Parents must accept the PoPI [Protection of Personal Information] disclaimer, enter their correct ID number and details, and remember to read and accept the Terms and Conditions,” Chiloane advised.

Once parents have gained access to the system, they must begin with the application process and ensure that they complete the five-step application process.

“It is essential for parents and guardians to fill in correct and accurate details in every step of the application process as prompted by the system. Documents must be uploaded or submitted within seven days of applying.

“Registering a profile without completing every step of the five-step application process will result in an incomplete application and the applicant not being considered for placement,” he said.

To receive important SMS notifications and updates regarding their application(s), applicants must provide one reliable and correct cellphone number when registering.

“Every step of the application process will be confirmed via SMS for security and verification purposes. There will be weekly pop-up messages on the system and SMS notifications sent to registered applicants as reminders to complete their application.

“SMS notifications will also be sent to parents to acknowledge submission and verification of documents. Therefore, parents are encouraged not to change or lose their cellphone numbers, but in unforeseen cases the department must be contacted for assistance,” the MEC explained.

Importance of home address

He encouraged parents to use the home address within school feeder zone option when applying on the system to see schools with feeder zones that cover their home address.

To increase the chances of placement closer to the parent’s home address, parents should select schools with feeder zones that cover the parent’s home address.

When applying, parents are urged to select a minimum of three schools and a maximum of five schools.

All schools will remain open and accessible on the system for applications during the application period.

Closing date

No new applications will be accepted once the application period closes on 29 August 2025 at midnight.

Parents are advised to not fall for scams that charge a fee to assist with applying online.

“Bogus operators are scamming parents by falsely promising guaranteed placements in exchange for money. All scams and illegal placements must be reported to the GDE.

“The GDE does not charge any fees for assisting parents with the application process — all official support is completely free,” the MEC emphasised.

