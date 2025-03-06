South Africa
Education Primary & Secondary Education
    Western Cape school transfer applications to open on 4 August

    Parents in the Western Cape, who wish to apply for a school transfer for their children for the 2026 school year, can submit their applications between 4 and 18 August 2025.
    1 Aug 2025
    Image source: Wavebreak Media Ltd – 123RF.com

    According to the Western Cape Education Department (WCED), this applies to learners currently enrolled in Grades 2 to 7 and Grades 9 to 12.

    “Transfer applications can also be submitted at the relevant school to which the parent or caregiver wishes to transfer, or at the relevant district office,“ the department explained.

    Supporting documents

    Parents applying will need supporting documents, including the last school report card, identity document (ID), birth certificate, passport, study permit or proof of application or police affidavit, and proof of address or police affidavit.

    “Parents who have not registered on the online system previously will first need to register on the online site. Once registration is completed, they can then proceed to the application,” the statement read.

    According to the department, schools can only capture applications for their institution, but the online system allows for applications to multiple schools.

    Parents or caregivers will be required to fill out the WCED application form, which can also be downloaded from the WCED website. The form can only be submitted to schools or the district office from 4 August 2025 onwards.

    Parents can drop off the application form and supporting documents directly at the school or contact the school for details on electronic submissions using only the official WCED form.

    Finalising 2026 admissions

    Regarding Grades R, 1, and 8 applications, the department announced that schools are currently finalising their admission lists and confirming placements for children on their waiting lists. This process is still ongoing.

    “We do, however, appeal to all parents and caregivers who have not yet applied for Grade 1 and Grade 8 for the 2026 school year to do so immediately. The online platform is closed for these late applications.”

    Parents are advised to contact their district office or call 0861 819 919 for more information.

    Online video tutorials and step-by-step guidelines for school transfer applications are available on the website: https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/admissions.

    Visit the admissions site for the form and relevant details: https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/admissions.

    Applications can be done online at: https://www.westerncape.gov.za/education/service/learner-admissions.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
