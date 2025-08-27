South Africa
Education Primary & Secondary Education
    Final call for Mpumalanga learner admissions for 2026 academic year

    The Mpumalanga Department of Education has reminded all parents and guardians that only three days remain before the deadline for the admission of learners into schools for the 2026 academic year.
    27 Aug 2025
    27 Aug 2025
    Image source: Nolre Lourens –
    Image source: Nolre Lourens – 123RF.com

    Parents are urged to make use of the remaining days to register their children before the deadline of 31 August 2025, at nearby schools.

    Early admission ensures that schools are able to plan adequately for the new academic year and allows teaching and learning to commence smoothly on the very first day of reopening in 2026.

    “Education is a fundamental right. Every child deserves a place in school, regardless of their circumstances. I call upon parents to take responsibility and register their children within the set deadline so that together, we can guarantee access to quality education for all,” the MEC for Education, Lindi Masina, said on Wednesday.

    The department has issued clear guidelines to schools to ensure that the admission process is fair, transparent and inclusive.

    All learners of school-going age must be duly admitted and registered before the closing date.

    “No learner may be denied admission at a public school on the grounds that their parents cannot afford school fees or because of differences in religious beliefs. Learners without official documents (such as birth certificates, IDs, study permits or proof of residence) must not be turned away.

    “Principals are required to accept alternative proof, such as an affidavit or sworn statement by a parent, caregiver or guardian, and assist families in securing the necessary documents through the relevant government departments,” the department said.

    All schools are expected to establish functional admission committees to oversee and manage the process fairly and professionally.

    Parents are advised to prioritise admission at schools closest to their homes to minimise travel distances for learners.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
