More than a degree: How micro-stacked credentials give graduates the competitive edge

Discover how Richfield’s approach to micro-stacking certificates equip graduates with in-demand digital skills from day one.

These days, a qualification alone isn’t always enough. Employers are looking for graduates who are ready to contribute from day one with skills that match their workplace demands.

This is especially true in South Africa, where youth unemployment remains critically high. As businesses race to digitise, they need talent that can hit the ground running. Micro-credentials have emerged as a solution that gives students the ability to build, stack, and showcase in-demand skills that stand out.

Richfield has made this shift a core part of how the institution prepares its students for the future. “Richfield partners with some of the world’s most prestigious technology leaders. Our curriculum combines formal qualifications with embedded micro-credentials, coding bootcamps and hackathons. This approach equips students with both academic depth and practical, industry-relevant skills,” says Dr S, Executive Dean: Faculty of IT & Research at Richfield.

What is micro-stacking?

Micro-stacking means collecting a series of focused credentials while completing your qualification. These come in the form of digital badges that validate skills in key areas like cybersecurity, cloud computing, or data science.

Each badge represents a real skill. Stacked together, they form a powerful portfolio that enhances a degree or diploma and gives graduates a clear edge when applying for jobs. Unlike traditional qualifications, micro-credentials are focused, hands-on, and aligned with what industries actually need.

For example, a Richfield BSc IT student might earn a Fortinet NSE badge in network security, followed by CISCO’s cybersecurity operations certification, and add in a digital forensics badge from IBM. By the time they graduate, their CV shows that they’re a job-ready cybersecurity specialist with a portfolio of recognised skills.

The Richfield advantage

Through partnerships with global tech leaders like IBM, AWS Academy, CISCO, Oracle, and CIMA, Richfield students can earn these credentials at no extra cost.

The newest addition to Richfield’s curriculum is Fortinet’s Network Security Expert (NSE) certification. In South Africa alone, over 230 million cyber threats were recorded in 2023. At the same time, around 70% of companies report struggling to fill cybersecurity roles.

With the Fortinet NSE certification now integrated into Richfield’s programmes, students gain a competitive edge in a field that’s growing fast and hiring faster.

Building skills with purpose

Micro-stacking isn’t just for cybersecurity. Whether you’re aiming for a career in data science, cloud architecture, AI development, or business analytics, Richfield’s curriculum allows you to micro-stack credentials that align with your passions and career goals.

By combining formal qualifications with micro-credentials, coding bootcamps, and practical exposure through work-integrated learning, students are empowered to move from the classroom to their career with confidence.

Ready to future-proof your career with a qualification that works as hard as you do? Explore Richfield’s qualifications on their website.



