Richfield’s online MBA: Designed for professionals who never stop learning

Discover how Richfield’s online MBA qualification enabled school executive Derek Bradley to balance leadership and lifelong learning.

Your career isn’t always a straight line, but that’s what makes it so exciting. When it comes to lifelong learning, few examples shine as brightly as Derek Bradley. As executive principal of CBC Mount Edmund, an independent school in Pretoria, Bradley is no stranger to high-level responsibility. But his passion for growth led him to take the next step by enrolling in Richfield’s fully online MBA programme.

For professionals like Bradley, who balance demanding careers with personal growth, Richfield offers more than just flexibility. Its MBA is designed to support those who are rewriting their story with an online learning experience that fits around real life.

A mindset of lifelong learning

Bradley’s decision to study at Richfield wasn’t one he made lightly. As the headmaster of a rural school at the time, flexibility and credibility were non-negotiables. After extensive research, he chose Richfield for its stellar reputation and online learning model that allowed him to pursue a world-class qualification without stepping away from his leadership role.

“I did my investigations to seek out a reputable institution to study an MBA. This also needed to be a distance learning platform since I was the headmaster of a school out in the country,” says Bradley. “Richfield was able to offer me all these specific requirements.”

An MBA designed for real life

Although already established in his career, the MBA programme gave Bradley a broader set of tools to lead in a dynamic and complex educational environment.

“I was already in the job market, but it provided me the opportunity to gain a host of important business skills which I have used in my executive position,” he says. The curriculum, which is rooted in practical application, includes opportunities to engage with global business trends and industry experts.

Now at the helm of a leading South African school, Bradley continues to apply the principles of lifelong learning. His advice to recent graduates is, “Use the skills you have gained but, most importantly, carry on learning. Lifelong learning is important for growth. Stay connected with like-minded people and network with others to gain even more knowledge.”

For education professionals, business leaders, and entrepreneurs alike, Richfield’s online MBA offers more than just a qualification. It offers the confidence to learn, the tools to lead, and the knowledge to succeed – from anywhere in South Africa.

For more information about Richfield’s MBA programme, visit our website.



