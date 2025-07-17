Education Higher Education
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

RichfieldNorthlink CollegeUniversity of PretoriaSappiMANGO-OMCNorth-West University (NWU)AfdaEDGE EducationCambriLearnBullion PR & CommunicationEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Richfield launches new Fortinet Cybersecurity Certifications

    Richfield is expanding its digital badge ecosystem with Fortinet’s NSE certification, so students can gain the skills and credentials to succeed in cybersecurity.
    Issued by Richfield
    17 Jul 2025
    17 Jul 2025
    Richfield launches new Fortinet Cybersecurity Certifications

    Richfield is taking another step toward future-ready education with the launch of its new partnership with Fortinet. Beginning in the second semester of 2025, students across selected programmes will have free access to the Fortinet Network Security Expert (NSE) certifications.

    As cyber threats continue to evolve, the demand for skilled professionals is growing across tech companies, financial services, healthcare, government, and beyond.

    “We anticipate strong uptake of the Fortinet certification across our programmes, as students recognise the value of earning globally recognised credentials,” says Dr Stephen Akandwanaho, executive dean at Richfield. “This initiative not only positions Richfield as a national leader in cybersecurity education, but also connects us to a global network of academic partners preparing the next generation.”

    How industry badges boost employability

    Industry badges are micro-credentials that are awarded to students who’ve demonstrated abilities aligned with global industry standards. Unlike traditional qualifications, industry badges are focused, practical, and tied directly to technologies used in today’s workplaces.

    At Richfield, these badges play a key role in preparing students for the modern job market. The Fortinet certification joins a growing list of industry-recognised credentials Richfield already offers, including those from:

    • IBM
    • Amazon Web Servers
    • CISCO
    • Oracle
    • CIMA

    Introducing the Fortinet NSE Badge

    Cybersecurity is all about protecting data, networks, and systems from digital threats, and it’s one of the fastest-growing fields in the world. To help students step into this space, Fortinet develops the technology that keeps businesses, governments, and everyday users safe online.

    Through its Network Security Expert (NSE) certification programme, Fortinet also trains and certifies the professionals who will operate these systems. Richfield students will initially gain access to two core levels:

    • Fortinet Certified Fundamentals (FCF)
    • Fortinet Certified Associate (FCA)

    As students grow their expertise, more advanced certifications like Fortinet Certified Professional (FCP) and Solution Specialist (FCSS) will become available.

    These badges are highly valued by employers and can help open the door to careers such as network support specialist, security analyst, and junior cybersecurity engineer, and are particularly valued across enterprise and government sectors.

    The Fortinet badges will be offered free of charge to Richfield students, and will be embedded into the following programmes:

    • Diploma in IT
    • Bachelor of Science in IT
    • Bachelor of Science Honours in IT
    • Master of Business Administration

    Students in other programmes can also sign up for these courses as optional extras to enhance their digital literacy and cybersecurity awareness.

    This initiative is part of Richfield’s larger vision to offer more than just a qualification. By combining academic learning with practical industry training, they’re preparing students for the jobs of tomorrow, today.

    Want to step into a future-proof career? Apply now on the Richfield website.

    Read more: Amazon, Oracle, IBM, Richfield, Stephen Akandwanaho
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Richfield
    8 Premium Campuses Nationwide | Distance Learning Options | Industry-Aligned Degrees & Diplomas Equipping you with the skills you need for today’s job market. Learn. Lead. Succeed.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz