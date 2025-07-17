Richfield launches new Fortinet Cybersecurity Certifications

Richfield is expanding its digital badge ecosystem with Fortinet’s NSE certification, so students can gain the skills and credentials to succeed in cybersecurity.

Richfield is taking another step toward future-ready education with the launch of its new partnership with Fortinet. Beginning in the second semester of 2025, students across selected programmes will have free access to the Fortinet Network Security Expert (NSE) certifications.

As cyber threats continue to evolve, the demand for skilled professionals is growing across tech companies, financial services, healthcare, government, and beyond.

“We anticipate strong uptake of the Fortinet certification across our programmes, as students recognise the value of earning globally recognised credentials,” says Dr Stephen Akandwanaho, executive dean at Richfield. “This initiative not only positions Richfield as a national leader in cybersecurity education, but also connects us to a global network of academic partners preparing the next generation.”

How industry badges boost employability

Industry badges are micro-credentials that are awarded to students who’ve demonstrated abilities aligned with global industry standards. Unlike traditional qualifications, industry badges are focused, practical, and tied directly to technologies used in today’s workplaces.

At Richfield, these badges play a key role in preparing students for the modern job market. The Fortinet certification joins a growing list of industry-recognised credentials Richfield already offers, including those from:

IBM



Amazon Web Servers



CISCO



Oracle



CIMA

Introducing the Fortinet NSE Badge

Cybersecurity is all about protecting data, networks, and systems from digital threats, and it’s one of the fastest-growing fields in the world. To help students step into this space, Fortinet develops the technology that keeps businesses, governments, and everyday users safe online.

Through its Network Security Expert (NSE) certification programme, Fortinet also trains and certifies the professionals who will operate these systems. Richfield students will initially gain access to two core levels:

Fortinet Certified Fundamentals (FCF)



Fortinet Certified Associate (FCA)

As students grow their expertise, more advanced certifications like Fortinet Certified Professional (FCP) and Solution Specialist (FCSS) will become available.

These badges are highly valued by employers and can help open the door to careers such as network support specialist, security analyst, and junior cybersecurity engineer, and are particularly valued across enterprise and government sectors.

The Fortinet badges will be offered free of charge to Richfield students, and will be embedded into the following programmes:

Diploma in IT



Bachelor of Science in IT



Bachelor of Science Honours in IT



Master of Business Administration

Students in other programmes can also sign up for these courses as optional extras to enhance their digital literacy and cybersecurity awareness.

This initiative is part of Richfield’s larger vision to offer more than just a qualification. By combining academic learning with practical industry training, they’re preparing students for the jobs of tomorrow, today.

