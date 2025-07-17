More #WPRDAY2025
Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Screen Writing Lecturer Durban
- Company Secretary Assistant Durbanville
- Student Administration and Support Team Leader Pretoria
- Supervisor Gqeberha, Port Elizabeth
- Lecturer: IT Midrand
- Motion Picture Medium Programme Coordinator (HOS) Cape Town
- Graphic Design/Animation Lecturer Durban
- Lecturer and Module Coordinator Pretoria
- Dean: Johannesburg Campus Johannesburg
- Lecturer - School of Law Pretoria
Richfield launches new Fortinet Cybersecurity Certifications
Richfield is taking another step toward future-ready education with the launch of its new partnership with Fortinet. Beginning in the second semester of 2025, students across selected programmes will have free access to the Fortinet Network Security Expert (NSE) certifications.
As cyber threats continue to evolve, the demand for skilled professionals is growing across tech companies, financial services, healthcare, government, and beyond.
“We anticipate strong uptake of the Fortinet certification across our programmes, as students recognise the value of earning globally recognised credentials,” says Dr Stephen Akandwanaho, executive dean at Richfield. “This initiative not only positions Richfield as a national leader in cybersecurity education, but also connects us to a global network of academic partners preparing the next generation.”
How industry badges boost employability
Industry badges are micro-credentials that are awarded to students who’ve demonstrated abilities aligned with global industry standards. Unlike traditional qualifications, industry badges are focused, practical, and tied directly to technologies used in today’s workplaces.
At Richfield, these badges play a key role in preparing students for the modern job market. The Fortinet certification joins a growing list of industry-recognised credentials Richfield already offers, including those from:
- IBM
- Amazon Web Servers
- CISCO
- Oracle
- CIMA
Introducing the Fortinet NSE Badge
Cybersecurity is all about protecting data, networks, and systems from digital threats, and it’s one of the fastest-growing fields in the world. To help students step into this space, Fortinet develops the technology that keeps businesses, governments, and everyday users safe online.
Through its Network Security Expert (NSE) certification programme, Fortinet also trains and certifies the professionals who will operate these systems. Richfield students will initially gain access to two core levels:
- Fortinet Certified Fundamentals (FCF)
- Fortinet Certified Associate (FCA)
As students grow their expertise, more advanced certifications like Fortinet Certified Professional (FCP) and Solution Specialist (FCSS) will become available.
These badges are highly valued by employers and can help open the door to careers such as network support specialist, security analyst, and junior cybersecurity engineer, and are particularly valued across enterprise and government sectors.
The Fortinet badges will be offered free of charge to Richfield students, and will be embedded into the following programmes:
- Diploma in IT
- Bachelor of Science in IT
- Bachelor of Science Honours in IT
- Master of Business Administration
Students in other programmes can also sign up for these courses as optional extras to enhance their digital literacy and cybersecurity awareness.
This initiative is part of Richfield’s larger vision to offer more than just a qualification. By combining academic learning with practical industry training, they’re preparing students for the jobs of tomorrow, today.
Want to step into a future-proof career? Apply now on the Richfield website.
- Richfield launches new Fortinet Cybersecurity Certifications17 Jul 16:22
- Richfield’s online MBA: Designed for professionals who never stop learning19 Jun 13:55
- Learning without limits: How Richfield opens doors through online learning13 May 11:17
- Code, confidence and career: Vidur Lutchminarain’s Richfield IT journey15 Apr 13:40
- The future of work: What students need to know10 Apr 12:30
Related
Prime Day: A new performance marketing landscape 3 Jul 2025 Takealot grows revenue to fend off Amazon rivalry 26 Jun 2025 Richfield’s online MBA: Designed for professionals who never stop learning 19 Jun 2025 #Cannes2025 Media Person of the Year to Amazon president and CEO 18 Jun 2025 Hyperlocal is lekker: The AI-powered search revolution 9 Jun 2025 Richfield’s new campaign celebrates the power of learning on your own terms 5 Jun 2025