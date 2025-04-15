Code, confidence and career: Vidur Lutchminarain’s Richfield IT journey

But behind the data and the buzzwords are real people making bold moves, and one of them is Richfield graduate Vidur Lutchminarain.

After graduating from Richfield with a BSc IT in 2022, Vidur entered the workforce as a junior engineer. Now working as a software developer in the integrations team at Games Global in Durban, where he’s building the behind-the-scenes systems that power high-performance gaming.

But his journey didn’t begin with luck. It started with intention. “I chose Richfield because their BSc IT degree is hands-on. It’s not just about theory, it’s about building real-world skills,” says Vidur. “It made me confident working across any tech stack.”

What makes Richfield’s IT degrees different?

A lot of institutions talk about preparing students for the real world, but Richfield actually delivers on it by building their programme to meet industry needs head-on.

Students specialise in high-demand areas like artificial intelligence, IT strategic management, or cybersecurity, all while gaining practical skills through Work-Integrated Learning. Work-Integrated Learning is a structured part of the curriculum that places students in real-world work environments during their studies. It allows them to apply what they’ve learned in class to real business challenges, bridging the gap between academic theory and professional practice.

Richfield’s IT programmes don’t stop at degrees. Through industry partnerships with tech giants like IBM, AWS, CISCO, Oracle and CIMA, students can earn digital badges and certifications that boost their CVs—all supported by world-class lecturers who bring both academic expertise and industry insight to the classroom.

“Richfield gave me access to so many lecturers who supported my career prospects,” says Vidur. “The curriculum had a large focus on practical work, which definitely aided in streamlining my beginnings as a developer. However, it was really the access to staff members who cared and gave me sound advice.”

South Africa’s IT industry: A developer’s playground

South Africa has positioned itself as Africa’s leading tech destination, with global players choosing hubs like Gauteng, the Western Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal to anchor their operations.

Cape Town is also fast becoming a magnet for international investment, thanks to a skilled workforce and cost-effective service offerings that are up to 45% more affordable than similar operations in the UK or Europe.

But while the market is exploding, the talent gap is real. The South African ICT sector faces a shortage of skilled professionals, particularly in areas like cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and data science. That’s where Richfield’s practical, career-focused approach is a game-changer. As companies scramble for job-ready graduates, those with solid practical training are stepping up to fill the gaps.

Your future in tech starts here

For Vidur, the turning point was his final presentation. “That was my most memorable moment at Richfield,” he says. “It felt like the product of three years of hard work. It was the first time I looked at something and thought: I built this.”

Now he’s building much more than class projects. He’s contributing to fast-paced integration systems at a company that powers digital entertainment. “Continuously upskill yourself and be persistent about reaching your goals,” Vidur advises future graduates. “You are exactly where you are meant to be.” It’s this mindset, matched with Richfield’s academic backbone, that makes alumni like Vidur future-proof in a digital economy where adaptability is currency.

If you’re ready to turn your passion for tech into a career, Richfield’s IT degrees are your launchpad to learn, lead, and succeed.

Visit the Richfield website to learn more and apply for the Bachelor of Science Degree, either through on-campus or online learning.

