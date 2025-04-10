Education Higher Education
    Education Higher Education

    The future of work: What students need to know

    Some careers are disappearing, while others are booming. Will your qualification keep you employable? Discover the fastest-growing industries and see how Richfield prepares students for tomorrow.
    Issued by Richfield
    10 Apr 2025
    Today, South Africa’s youth unemployment rate stands at 45.5%. More than a statistic, this number is a stark reality for millions of young people who are trying to find their place in the workforce.

    With the world moving towards automation, AI, and digital transformation, the gap between what’s being taught and what’s actually needed in the job market is growing wider.

    The reality is that some jobs are disappearing, some are evolving, and some have never existed before. If you're wondering, 'Will my qualification actually get me a job?' you’re not alone.

    These technological changes present both challenges and opportunities for students and upcoming graduates, and education plays a critical role. Richfield is focused on future-proofing their careers by integrating work-integrated learning and globally recognised certifications so students can gain the skills employers are looking for.

    The world is moving forward, and the only way to secure your future is to move with it.

    How the job market is changing

    The way we work is shifting and it's being driven by technology, automation, and the digital economy.

    The same technologies that are creating new opportunities are also making some jobs obsolete. The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025 predicts a sharp decline in clerical jobs such as cashiers, ticket clerks, and administrative assistants. By 2030, nearly 40% of workers will need to update their skill sets to stay employable.

    According to the report, some of the jobs in decline include:

    • Clerical and admin roles
    • Basic accounting and data entry
    • Retail cashiers and ticket clerks
    • Admin assistants and executive secretaries
    • Telemarketers

    The report also identifies the fastest-growing careers over the next five years:

    • AI and machine learning specialists
    • Software and application developers
    • Fintech engineers
    • Blockchain developers
    • Cybersecurity analysts
    • Big data analysts
    • Cloud computing experts
    • Sustainability and renewable energy experts

    These roles require advanced digital and analytical skills. They also come with strong career prospects, both locally and globally. South Africa’s push towards a digital economy, along with initiatives in fintech and renewable energy, means demand for these skills will only increase.

    Where does that leave students?

    If you’re a student today, you’re not just preparing for a job. You’re preparing for a career that might not even exist yet, and you need an education that keeps up with the future of work.

    Education isn’t just about getting a qualification. It’s about staying relevant in an evolving job market. At Richfield, we prepare students by focusing on four key areas:

    • Industry-aligned learning: Programmes designed with real-world applications in mind, ensuring graduates are work-ready.

    • Technology-driven skills: Access to AI, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and financial technology training.

    • Global partnerships: Earn certifications from some of the world’s biggest tech companies, including IBM, AWS, CISCO, and Oracle.

    • Work-integrated experience: Practical projects, mentorship, and exposure to industry professionals.

    Yes, the job market is tough. Yes, things are changing fast. But you don’t have to be left behind. With the right education, the skills, and the mindset, you can step into a career that lasts.

    Whether you're starting your career or looking to shift into a new field, the right education makes all the difference. Enrol or upskill yourself in one of our future-proof degree, diploma, or higher certificate programmes today.

    Visit our website to learn more.

