    W Cape parents to receive 2026 school placement results from Friday

    Parents in the Western Cape who applied for a spot in Grades R, 1 or 8 for their child for the 2026 school year will begin receiving the results of their applications on Friday, 30 May 2025.
    29 May 2025
    29 May 2025
    Image source: Wavebreak Media Ltd –
    Image source: Wavebreak Media Ltd – 123RF.com

    The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has urged parents who receive successful offers to accept or decline these offers before 17 June 2025, and to do so as soon as possible.

    “It is essential for parents to confirm choices speedily if they receive offers from more than one school. These parents are essentially ‘double parking’ on the system, which prevents schools from offering these places to other applicants until they make their choice.”

    According to the provincial department, if a parent has not confirmed their choice by 17 June 2025, the system will automatically select their top-ranked school that has made an offer.

    “All other offers will then be removed, so that schools can offer the places to other applicants.”

    The department encouraged parents who do not receive an offer on 30 May 2025 not to be discouraged.

    The department explained that many additional offers can be made to those who were initially unsuccessful, as other parents confirm their choices and free up spaces.

    “We understand that this is a stressful time for parents, and we will work hard to ensure that every learner whose parents applied on time is placed as quickly as possible,” the statement read.

    The outcomes of the 2026 school placement results will be available on the department’s online admissions system here.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
