Last chance: Western Cape applications for 2026 school year close tomorrow

The Western Cape Department of Education (WCDE) has urged parents and guardians not to miss the late online applications for Grade R, 1, and 8, which close on Friday, 16 May 2025.

The on-time admissions window for Grade R, 1, or 8 in 2026 closed on 15 April 2025, but the online admissions system remained open for late applications.

According to the provincial department, so far, it has received late applications for 8,603 learners for these grades, bringing the total number of learners applied for thus far to 173,872.

“The online system will close on Friday, 16 May 2025, so we encourage any parent who still needs to apply to do so urgently. After this date, late applications will need to be submitted at education district offices or schools.”

The department has since warned that late applications will only be considered by schools after the applications received during the on-time window have been considered.

“We appeal to parents to submit their late applications as soon as possible. It helps us to plan better if additional school places are required.”

Next steps for parents who applied on time

The department announced that schools are currently considering applications received during the on-time window and are applying their admissions policies to select successful applicants.

Schools will start to make offers of acceptance to parents from 30 May 2025, and parents will need to confirm their acceptance by 17 June 2025.

“The most important thing that parents can do now, before the outcomes are available, is to ensure that they update the department if their contact details change.

“Every year, we face challenges with parents who are uncontactable when an offer is available for their child, so we urge parents to assist us by providing accurate details,” the department said.

Parents can contact the WCED call centre on 0861 819 919 (press 1 for admissions) to make the necessary changes to their contact details.

Transfer applications for Grades 2 to 7 and 9 to 12

The online window for transfer applications for Grades 2 to 7 and 9 to 12 will open on 4 August 2025 and close on 18 August 2025.

“Transfer applications for learners who have reached their highest grade in their school, or whose parents have relocated, will be prioritised,” the department said.

The online admissions system, as well as more information about the admissions process, is available on the WCED website: https://www.westerncape.gov.za/education/service/learner-admissions.