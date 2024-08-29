Education Primary & Secondary Education
    Western Cape’s Grade R, 1 and 8 admissions open soon: Full application details

    6 Mar 2025
    6 Mar 2025
    The on-time admissions window for learners entering Grade R, 1, and 8 in the Western Cape for 2026 will open on Tuesday, 11 March 2025, and close on Tuesday, 15 April 2025.
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) is encouraging all parents of learners who will be entering Grade R, 1 or 8 next year to ensure that they are ready to apply next week by collecting the following required supporting documents in advance:

    1. Identification – any one of the following can be submitted:

    • Identity document (ID) or birth certificate of the learner;
    • Foreign learners: a passport or a copy of parent’s refugee or asylum seeker permit on which the learner’s name should appear;
    • If the learner has foreign parents but was born in South Africa: a handwritten birth certificate (DHA 19 form); or
    • If the learner was not born in South Africa: a passport or a refugee or asylum seeker permit issued in the learner’s name.

    2. Immunisation card or Road to Health chart – applicable to pre-primary and primary schools only.
    3. Latest official school report or academic report.
    4. Proof of residence e.g. rates account/lease agreement/an affidavit made at a police station confirming residence.

    If any of these documents are unavailable, parents can submit a police affidavit indicating this in place of the missing document.

    Applications are to be submitted online, and documents will need to be scanned and uploaded to the online admissions system. The admissions system, as well as background information and step-by-step guides on how to apply, are available here: https://www.westerncape.gov.za/education/service/learner-admissions

    Parents who are not able to access the online system can receive assistance in person at their education district office, at one of WCED's pop-up admissions sites, or at the school to which they wish to apply.

    Western Cape Education Department, school admissions, WCED
