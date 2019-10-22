The road less travelled: How to credential stack towards career success

How one SA student earned her National Diploma – and how you can do it too!

Oxbridge alumnus, Talia Marr

Traditional pathways to further study and career advancement – such as obtaining a single degree – have been rapidly evolving in recent years. Today, credential stacking, a method that involves earning multiple smaller certifications or micro-credentials, is gaining traction as a powerful strategy for gaining qualifications and entering the world of work, an education expert says.

“Credential stacking not only enhances employability, but also provides individuals with the flexibility to adapt and adjust their path as they work towards gaining a qualification fully recognised in the industry,” says Elbie Liebenberg, general manager at Oxbridge Academy, SA’s leading distance learning provider and a brand of JSE-listed ADvTECH.

Credential stacking is a method allows students to complete courses to progressively accumulate credits, which allows them to finally achieve a higher qualification such as diploma or a certificate.

“These smaller courses are designed to provide specific skills and knowledge that contribute toward a broader qualification. This strategy not only enhances employability, but also allows for greater flexibility in learning, catering to individual schedules and career goals,” Liebenberg says.

A stellar example of a successful course progression strategy is that of Oxbridge alumnus Talia Marr, who successfully obtained her National N Diploma in Human Resource Management in 2024.

She initially enrolled with Oxbridge Academy to complete her Introductory Oxbridge Certificate: Business Studies. She also went on to complete the National Certificate: N4 Human Resource Management, National Certificate: N5 Human Resource Management and National Certificate: N6 Human Resource Management, before ultimately successfully completing her N Diploma in HR Management.

“Studying Human Resources Management at Oxbridge Academy has been a transformative journey – one that required dedication, perseverance, and a deep commitment to personal and professional growth,” says Marr.

“Coming from a background in recruitment, I knew that advancing my knowledge in HR would not only refine my skills but also open new opportunities in talent acquisition, a field I am deeply passionate about.” She says that while balancing work and academics was challenging, she was provided with the flexibility and support required to succeed.

Marr says she would advise those considering or currently pursuing their studies to stay committed, trust the process, and remember that every challenge overcome is a step closer to success. “There will be moments of self-doubt, especially when juggling responsibilities, but pushing through those challenges will make your achievement even more rewarding. I am incredibly grateful for the knowledge gained and the confidence this qualification has given me to pursue my career goals with greater clarity and purpose.”

Students can progress step by step through N4, N5, and N6. Once students complete their N6 Certificate and gain the required practical workplace experience, they can apply for a National Diploma (NQF Level 6). This structured progression allows students to build their skills gradually while gaining industry-relevant knowledge, ultimately increasing their employability or paving the way for further studies.



