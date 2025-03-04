UK-backed MiDO Academy empowers CT youth with cybersecurity skills

The MiDO Academy will officially launch on Thursday, 6 March 2025, at The Capitol 15 on Orange Hotel in Cape Town.

The MiDO Academy, founded by Dale Simons, CEO of MiDO Technologies, and Anna Collard, SVP Content Strategy and Evangelist Africa at KnowBe4, is based in Stellenbosch, aims to equip young individuals from underserved communities with vital cybersecurity and professional skills, creating sustainable career pathways in the digital economy.

The MiDO Academy was selected as a participant in the Africa Cyber Programme led by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) of the UK Government.

“The global cybersecurity skills gap presents both a challenge and an opportunity. At MiDO Academy, we are not just training students; we are empowering them with the knowledge and practical experience needed to thrive in the industry,” says Dale Simons, CEO and co-founder of MiDO Academy.

“By providing young people with access to high-quality education and career opportunities, we are breaking barriers and building a more secure digital future for all.”

2025 class

The launch event will celebrate the achievements of MiDO Academy’s first cohort, welcome the incoming class of 2025, and showcase the contributions of key partners, including the UK Government and KnowBe4.

Attendees will hear first-hand accounts from students who have successfully transitioned into the cybersecurity workforce through the academy’s training and mentorship programmes.

The UK government, a core supporter of MiDO Academy’s mission, highlights the importance of such initiatives in strengthening South Africa’s digital resilience.

“Cybersecurity is a critical enabler of economic growth, and initiatives like MiDO Academy play a vital role in developing local expertise to tackle global challenges,” says a spokesperson from the British Government’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.