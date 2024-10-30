Subscribe & Follow
WCED warns parents of looming Grade 8 application deadline
The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) is urging parents of children in Grade 7 to apply for a place in Grade 8 as over 33,000 learners currently in Grade 7 in the Western Cape have not yet applied.
"Primary schools are alerted to the Grade 7 learners whose parents have not applied and asked to contact the parents to remind them. Schools were also asked to add a note about applications to their end-of-term communications to parents last week.
"We appeal to these parents to apply before the on-time admissions window for 2026 closes on 15 April 2025. They can do so online, at their district office, or at one of our pop-up admissions sites for in-person assistance.
"We encourage parents to bring all the necessary supporting documentation with them when seeking assistance in person," the WCED said.
The admissions system, as well as background information and step-by-step guides on how to apply, are available here: https://www.westerncape.gov.za/education/service/learner-admissions
"As of 28 March 2025, we have already received Grade R, 1 or 8 applications for 116,466 learners, and we thank their parents for making sure that they have applied on time," noted the WCED.
