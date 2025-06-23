Marketing & Media Branding
    Sunshinegun appointed to redesign the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund brand identity

    Independent brand design agency Sunshinegun, has been appointed to create the new brand identity and positioning for the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund (NMCF), following a pitch process that was recently concluded.
    Issued by Sunshinegun
    23 Jun 2025
    23 Jun 2025
    Sunshinegun appointed to redesign the Nelson Mandela Children&#x2019;s Fund brand identity

    Founded by President Nelson Mandela in 1995, the Fund works to change the way society treats its children and youth, through programmes that promote health, safety, economic resilience, leadership and excellence. Its flagship initiative is the Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital, a world-class facility offering specialist care to children across Southern Africa.

    “We selected Sunshinegun for their strong brand-building credentials, and the energy they bring to their work. Their bold, thoughtful design approach felt like a natural fit for our brand and the next chapter of the Fund’s journey,” says Dr Linda Ncube-Nkomo, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund.

    Sunshinegun will be responsible for developing the Fund’s new brand positioning strategy and visual identity, helping the organisation reaffirm its leadership role in advocacy and legacy-building. The appointment forms part of a broader communications strategy that includes DNA Brand Architects as the Fund’s marketing campaign partner, and Africa Communications Group for public relations.

    Katinka Pretorius, managing director of Sunshinegun, says the opportunity holds deep meaning for the agency. “We are a proudly South African company, and nothing gives us more joy than bringing the vibrant design spirit of this country to the world. To contribute to an organisation started by President Mandela, and one that brings about real change for children, is both an honour and a responsibility,” she says.

    The brief is clear – help the Fund shine even more brightly.

    “At Sunshinegun, we believe beautiful brands have the power to illuminate and change the world,” adds Pretorius. “Our goal is to help elevate the Fund’s visibility, grow its impact, and support it in opening doors to more donors, supporters and partnerships both locally and globally.”

    Work on the brand identity project is already underway and will roll out in phases over the coming months.

    Mandela, Nelson Mandela, Nelson Mandela Children's Fund, Sunshinegun, Katinka Pretorius
    Sunshinegun
    Sunshinegun is brand design studio specialising in brand strategy, design, packaging, and digital solutions. Our team is passionate about helping brands shine. From iconic designs to innovative strategies, we deliver projects that truly make a difference. [[www.sunshinegun.com]]
