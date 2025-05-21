Sunshinegun appoints Nondumiso Nkabinde as copywriter

Independent brand design agency Sunshinegun is excited to announce the appointment of Nondumiso Nkabinde as a copywriter following the completion of her internship at the agency.

Nondumiso Nkabinde, newly appointed copywriter at Sunshinegun

Nkabinde’s journey into the world of advertising began in 2021, during a gap year after matric. While working on the Loeries through her aunt’s events company, she was introduced to the creative industry for the first time. A chance conversation led her to apply for the Loeries Creative Futures Scholarship, which she was awarded in partnership with Sunshinegun.

"Seeing creatives in action lit a fire in me. That brief pause in my life turned into the spark that started it all," says Nkabinde.

Sunshinegun’s scholarship programme provides full funding for a three-year degree, including tuition, equipment, and mentorship, along with practical experience during holidays and a full-time internship after graduation. Nkabinde completed her studies at AAA School of Advertising, which is where she discovered her passion for strategic thinking and crafting brand voices, especially through a standout campaign developed for KAUAI.

During her internship at Sunshinegun, Nkabinde honed her writing and creative craft. A defining moment came when she was tasked with an African Spice brief, an opportunity she poured herself into. "It might’ve been a small brief at the time, but to me, it was everything. That moment became the blueprint for my growth as a young writer," she reflects.

Her approach to writing is intentional and grounded in collaboration. "At first, I wondered how I could make a meaningful contribution next to such brilliant designers. But over time, I learned the true impact of well-crafted words. Now I show up with purpose, always aiming to bring colour and character to the copy."

Katinka Pretorius, managing director at Sunshinegun, says the agency’s investment in talent is about building the future of the industry. "We support transformation in our industry and welcome the diversity that comes when people from different walks of life are part of the creative process. Nondumiso is someone who reflects our values – she's passionate, positive, and committed to creating work that connects. She’s not just talented, she’s a true Sunshinegunner at heart."

She adds that the scholarship programme is part of Sunshinegun’s long-term commitment to building a more inclusive, vibrant creative sector: “It’s up to us as agency leaders to open doors and provide platforms that make the creative industry more accessible to young people with potential. Our industry can’t afford to lose future writers, designers, and storytellers to other sectors because they don’t see a way in."

Reflecting on her journey to date, Nkabinde says: "Creativity is, at its core, about people. It’s about making their lives a little better, a little easier, a little more meaningful. Sunshinegun has a rare ability to take bold ideas and bring them to life, and I’m grateful to now be part of a team that truly brings light to brands."



