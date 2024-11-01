Sunshinegun expands offering with full-service digital capability

Sunshinegun, the independent brand design agency known for combining strategic thinking with distinctive visual execution, has expanded its service offering to include a full-service digital capability. The move brings creative, UX, design and development together into a single, integrated process — whether in-house or via trusted partners — thus ensuring a seamless journey from concept to code, under Sunshinegun’s guidance.

Sunshinegun's digital team

The decision reflects both a shift in client needs and Sunshinegun’s own continued growth in the digital space. While the agency has long worked at the intersection of design and brand storytelling, the introduction of a dedicated digital team enables deeper integration of functionality, usability and technology into the agency’s core offering.

“Beautiful design should work beautifully too,” says George Rautenbach, founder and creative partner at Sunshinegun. “For years we’ve partnered with brands to bring strong ideas to life visually and strategically. Now, we’re also building digital tools and environments that support those ideas in action – seamless, intuitive, and aligned with the brand’s voice and purpose.”

The new capability focuses on delivering purposeful digital experiences—tools and interfaces that are both easy to use and well considered. Rather than separate creative and technical delivery, the Sunshinegun approach treats design, user experience, and development as interconnected disciplines that are most effective when built together.

“Our view is that functionality doesn’t need to come at the cost of expression, and that creative thinking is essential to good digital product design,” says Mpho Manyatshe, a seasoned digital project manager, and member of the digital team. “We aim to make digital work that feels intentional – crafted to meet users where they are and support the experience they’re expecting, while still carrying the creative quality our clients know us for.”

“My vision, with our incredible team, is to build Sunshinegun into a media powerhouse in five years by expertly weaving together branding, tech, and AI,” adds Francis Manga, head of UX/UI. “We’re not just aiming for growth; we’re aiming to be a pivotal force shaping impactful brand connections.”

The new team includes project managers, UX/UI specialists, digital designers, developers and motion designers, all working closely with Sunshinegun’s brand and strategy leads. Their focus is on creating solutions that are not just technically sound, but clear, cohesive and emotionally engaging. Digital experiences that work hard and feel right.

This expansion is a natural next step for Sunshinegun, which recently marked its 15th year of helping brands find clarity, creativity and purpose. The agency’s belief that well-crafted design can make brands more effective, more human, and more future-fit continues to guide every aspect of its evolution, including its move into digital.



