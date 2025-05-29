Sunshinegun awards UX/UI Design scholarship to Masego Matlotleng

Independent brand design agency Sunshinegun has awarded its Creative Futures scholarship to Masego Matlotleng, who is currently studying UX/UI Design at Open Window Institute. The scholarship provides full tuition support, a computer, mentorship, and in-agency work experience throughout the course of the student’s degree.

Masego Matlotleng

Now in its seventh year, the Sunshinegun scholarship, run in partnership with Loeries Creative Futures, aims to support and develop emerging creative talent from across South Africa. Each year, the agency selects a student who not only shows promise, but who embodies the drive, creativity, and curiosity needed to thrive in the industry.

"Receiving this scholarship has boosted my confidence, reduced financial pressure, and allowed me to fully focus on developing my skills in design," says Matlotleng. "Knowing I have the support of an agency like Sunshinegun makes me even more motivated to succeed."

Matlotleng discovered UX/UI through her love of problem-solving and visual storytelling. In high school, she studied visual arts and developed a growing interest in multimedia design, which led her to explore how people interact with digital spaces.

"UI/UX is everywhere," she says. "It’s about making everyday digital experiences simpler, more intuitive, and more enjoyable, often in ways users don’t even notice. I love that it combines creativity with real-world impact."

Her portfolio and motivational letter stood out to the Sunshinegun team, says Katinka Pretorius, managing director of Sunshinegun. "Masego showed a strong creative voice and a clear commitment to growing as a designer. We support transformation in our industry and believe that diverse perspectives lead to stronger, more relevant creative work. Our scholarship programme allows us to invest in individuals like Masego, who not only have potential, but are also deeply driven to make a difference."

Sunshinegun’s scholarship includes hands-on mentorship throughout the student’s academic journey. Recipients work at the agency during school holidays to gain exposure to client projects and team culture. After completing their qualification, they join Sunshinegun as full-time interns for a year, with the possibility of full-time employment thereafter.

Pretorius explains that the 2025 scholarship was deliberately focused on UX/UI Design, a growing need in the agency’s service offering. "As we continue to expand our digital and experience design work, we recognised a gap in the local market for this specific skill. UX/UI is a scarce but essential discipline in our field, and Masego’s interest and potential in this space aligned perfectly with where we’re headed as a business."

Sunshinegun believes strongly in nurturing the next generation of creatives through access, support, and mentorship.

"Our industry has deep roots in young talent," adds Pretorius. "But many potential creatives are hesitant to enter the field, fearing instability or limited opportunity. It’s up to us as agency leaders to create pathways where they can thrive, not only for the good of individuals like Masego, but for the future of the industry."

For Matlotleng, the scholarship is not just a means to an end; it’s a launchpad. "In five years, I see myself as a confident, skilled designer working on projects that truly enhance people’s experiences. I want to build a strong portfolio, grow within a team, and eventually step into a leadership role. This opportunity with Sunshinegun gives me a real head start."



