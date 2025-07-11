Bold ideas and global voices: Bathabile Xaba at Cannes Lions

As part of their ongoing commitment to nurturing young creative talent, Sunshinegun recently supported senior designer Bathabile Xaba in attending the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity through the Open Chair initiative. In this Q&A, Bathabile reflects on her journey, experience, and inspiration she brought home from Cannes.

Bathabile Xaba, senior designer at Sunshinegun

Can you tell us a bit about yourself and your role at Sunshinegun?

My name is Bathabile Xaba, I’ve been working in the creative industry for six years now, part of the Sunshinegun team for five of those. I am a senior designer and my work focuses on visual identities, packaging, and art direction – all driven by a love for turning big ideas into beautifully crafted design.

What inspired you to pursue a career in the creative/advertising industry?

I actually studied financial accounting first, but my love for the arts started in high school. Eventually, I followed that passion and found my way into design.

How did you come to be selected for the Open Chair initiative? Can you tell us a bit about this initiative?

Sunshinegun was awarded a partner pass from Open Chair through a collaboration we’d done with them. As part of that, I was nominated by Sunshinegun to attend as a Young Lion. Open Chair is a community for women in advertising and marketing, created to empower the next generation of creatives.

What did attending Cannes Lions mean to you personally and professionally?

It was hugely affirming. It reminded me that there’s a place for my voice in the global creative space. Professionally, it was a crash course in excellence and boundary-pushing thinking.

What were some of the standout moments or sessions that had the biggest impact on you?

The jury feedback sessions gave incredible insight into the standard of craft and clarity expected at that level. I also loved hearing from Shonda Rhimes – her thoughts on storytelling, ownership, and creative leadership really stuck with me.

How did it feel being surrounded by so many global creatives and ideas?

It was electrifying. There’s something beautiful about being in a space where ideas are valued and everyone’s pushing the limits of what’s possible.

Did you notice any strong themes or trends emerging from this year’s festival?

Yes – storytelling with soul was a big one. Purpose-led work is becoming something more authentic, resonating with human emotions. And design is playing a bigger role in driving that connection.

What have you brought back from Cannes – in mindset or practice – to your role at Sunshinegun?

A sharper eye for detail and a bolder mindset. I’m more intentional now about pushing ideas further and thinking beyond execution – into meaning and impact.

Was there anything that surprised you about the festival or the global creative community?

I was struck by how open and generous people were with their knowledge. It wasn’t about egos – it was about elevating the work and the industry as a whole.

How would you describe Sunshinegun’s commitment to nurturing young talent?

It’s embedded in the company culture. From sending me to Cannes as a Young Lion, to actively participating in and funding young creatives through the Creative Future Scholarship – Sunshinegun truly invests in future talent.



