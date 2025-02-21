Effie Awards South Africa announces 2025 jury panel

Effie South Africa, hosted by the Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA), has announced the full jury panel for the 2025 Effie Awards programme, with this year’s theme reminding us that “You Can’t Fake Real Impact.” The Effie Awards remain the globally recognised benchmark for marketing effectiveness, rewarding ideas that are grounded in insight, fuelled by creativity, and proven to deliver real business results.

Returning to lead the adjudication process are jury co-chairs Refilwe Maluleke, executive head of marketing at Discovery Health, and Ahmed Tilly, creative advisor and director at Number 10 – A Creative Consultancy.

Refilwe Maluleke commented:

“Great marketing doesn't just make noise—it makes impact. The Effies celebrating marketing effectiveness is critical to our industry because it proves that creativity can drive results, strategy can spark growth, and every campaign can be a catalyst for real-world impact...”

Ahmed Tilly added:

“Advertising that works has been the order of the day for the past 10 years. Now, the need from brands is for advertising and marketing to go beyond just working. We need to shift needles. The survival of business depends on it, especially in a new and unpredictable world. And for that to happen, wildly creative, delightfully surprising and shockingly authentic creativity is required. Effies 2025 will celebrate that calibre of work because that’s what it will take to give our community any place in the future.”

2025 Effie Jury

The Effie South Africa jury comprises leaders across the marketing and communications ecosystem-drawn from brand, agency, media, research, and strategic roles. Judges are selected for their track record, depth of experience, and understanding of effectiveness.

Round One judges will review all eligible cases, with Round Two handled by a more senior group of jurors tasked with evaluating the highest-scoring campaigns to determine the finalists and winners. The Grand Effie Jury - a separate and senior panel - will be announced in the coming weeks.

Round One Judging takes place on 10 July, followed by Round Two on 24 July. The Effie Awards Gala will be held on 23 October 2025.

A full list of 2025 Effie Judges is included below.

JUDGE DESIGNATION AGENCY/COMPANY Refilwe Maluleke (Jury Co- Chair) Executive Head of Marketing Discovery Health Ahmed Tilly (Jury Co- Chair) Creative Advisor Number 10 - A Creative Consultancy Akona Golimpi Creative Director Brave Group Alex Goldberg Creative Partner Ogilvy South Africa Alleric Kalicharan Head of Marketing Location Bank Ammarah Issufo Marketing Manager - Digital, PR & Social Influence Unilever Home Care Ana Maria Panait Senior Manager Laundry Unilever Andreas "Dre" Shifotoka Head of Digital and Innovation Publicis Groupe Africa Anele Nzimande-Maphanga Head of PR Unilever Anietie Udoh Divisional Director Marketing/Editorial Marketing Edge Publication Ltd Antonio Petra Marketing Strategy & Innovation Specialist VML South Africa Arpan Sur CMO, Sub Saharan Africa Business Unit Mondelez Atiyya Karodia Strategy Director AKQA Babalwa Nyembezi Strategy Partner Dentsu Barend Strydom Senior Digital Lead | Strategy & E-Commerce MindShare (WPP) Bianca Sidelsky Group Innovation Director PHD Media Boitumelo Moeketsi Integrated Creative Group Head Duma Collective Brenda Khumalo Founder & Managing Director Lobengula Advertising Buli Ndlovu Executive Head: Retail & Business Banking Marketing Nedbank Buyi Mafoko Co-founder/ Managing Director Matte BLK Candice Goodman Managing Director Mobitainment Charles Sithole Insights Executive IQ Business Insights Cleo Campbell Head of Media & Creative Capabilities Africa The South African Breweries (ABInBev) Coenie Grebe Executive Creative Director Halo Dashni Vilakazi Managing Director The MediaShop Dermot Latimer Founder and Group CEO of Iconic Collective Iconic Collective Desh Govender Global Culture Marketer Ex-TikTok Global Marketing Lead Dhatchani Naidoo Managing Director Delta Victor Bravo Dimpho Khola Brand and Comms Strategist Halo Dono White Strategy Director VML South Africa Dudu Mokholo CMO East and Southern Africa (ESAR) Nestle ESAR Elihle Obi Marketing Director Schneider Electric South Africa and Anglophone Africa Erna George SA Insights & Analytics Senior Director PepsiCo Ethel Ramos Managing Director Evan Kotton Digital Media Strategist Mediology Ille Potgieter Managing Director M&C Saatchi Abel, Cape Town James Cloete Chief Creative Officer RAPT Creative Agency Jason Harrison Founder & Chief Operating Officer The Up & Up Group Johannes Keiper Strategy Director M&C Saatchi Abel Jonathan Wolberg Executive Creative Director Happy Friday Julia Ridderhof Integrated Strategic Planner Joe Public Kathleen Davis Divisional Executive - Film & Entertainment division at GIB GIB Insurance Brokers (Pty) Ltd Khensani-Wonder Mabunda CEO KW Kreatives Kyle Carson Marketing Director: Snacks, Treats & Beverages Tiger Brands Limited Kyle Oosthuizen CEO Blue Robot Langa Khanyile Marketing Director PepsiCo Lara Chatzkelowitz Strategy Director TBWA \ Hunt \ Lascaris Lebo Mokwena Creative Producer WWP Group Africa Lesego Kotane CSO TBWA\ South Africa Lloyd Wybrow Strategy Director OLIVER South Africa Lorraine Landon Head of Advertising Products and Solutions SSA Google Loyiso Twala Chief Creative Officer McCann Joburg Marcelle Duncan Head of Brand BMW Masego Motsogi Managing Director M&C Saatchi Abel Johannesburg Mathabo Diale Managing Partner M&C Saatchi Abel Mathew Walton Marketing Manager: Savanna Cider Heineken Beverages Maxine Selmer-Olsen Senior Strategist Halo Mia Roets Experience Design Director Joe Public Michael Cost Head of Strategy and Client Development Humanz Mike Sharman Chief Creative Officer Retroviral Modjadji Mashatola Head of Strategy McCann Joburg Mogorosi Mashilo Founder & Director TrendER Natalie Wilson Managing Director DENTSU CREATIVE South Africa Noelle Augustus Creative Group Head Ogilvy Nonkululeko Mabena Head of Strategy Promise Ntokozo Nhlanhla Executive Creative Director Digitas Liquorice Paula Hulley Managing Director Digitas Liquorice Peter Langa Founder & CEO Langa Eleven Ray Langa Group Chief Executive Officer – South Africa Leagas Delaney Rayhaan Mehtar Head of Strategy The Odd Number Reagen Kok Managing Director FCB Africa Rene Fowler Head of Integrated Media Operations Juno/Joe Public Reshma Lakha-Singh Head: Marketing Wits University Ruan Van Biljon Strategic Account Manager : Social & Influencer Lead EssenceMediacom South Africa Saiesh Ajudhiya Head of Media, Creative & Innovation Kantar Sarah Dexter CEO / CSO MullenLowe Senzo Xulu Head of Digital The Odd Number Shelley-Ann Atkinson CEO Murmur Sibu Mabena CCO Duma Collective Simphiwe Senyatsi Senior Art Director TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris Sindiwe Mbiko Group Porfolio Lead: Group PR, Digital Content and Corporate Communications Momentum Group (Formerly Momentum Metropolitan Holdings) Siwelile Thusi Lead Strategist M&C Saatchi Abel Struan Campbell Group Partner Octagon Africa Group Sunshine Shibambo Intergrated Director The Racket Club Tanya Schreuder CEO Juno Media Tarryn Fowler Marketing Director Rainbow Chicken Ltd. Tegan Henchie Head of Strategy The South African Breweries (ABInBev) Tlalane Makape General Manager: Brand & Communications Nando's South Africa Toni Hughes Creative Director (Snr) McCann Joburg Tseliso Rangaka Chief Creative Officer Accenture Song Tshenolo Koloane Head of Brand Strategy & Purpose Avon Justine South Africa Veronica Moleele CEO Penquin Vilosha Soni Chief Marketing Officer PepsiCo Vuyokazi Henda Chief Marketing Officer Spur Corp Yuvisti Ramgulam Director, Client Service MEA OLIVER MEA Yvonne Mazengera Head of Brand Business Owner Zachary Kingston Chief Strategy Officer FCB Zahra Mirza Managing Director HKLM Zakithi Mncwango Category Marketing Manager Nestlé Zeenat Mahomed Head of Strategy Red Corner

Gillian Rightford, executive director of the ACA, which hosts the Effie Awards South Africa, noted:

“Effie Awards South Africa is proud to once again honour effectiveness as the true measure of marketing success. The calibre of this year’s jury reflects the diversity of disciplines that power great work - from data, strategy and media to creative and brand leadership. We thank them for devoting their time and expertise to this critical process. The value lies not only in awarding work that works - but in interrogating, uncovering and challenging the thinking behind it.”

Effie Awards South Africa is proudly sponsored by Nedbank, SAB, Unilever, GIB Insurance, and Investec.

Rightford concluded:

“We look forward to uncovering the strongest campaigns, and in so doing celebrating the agency–client partnerships that have created the most effective campaigns in South Africa.”

For more information visit the Effie South Africa website at www.effieawards.co.za or visit www.acasa.co.za.

