    Effie Awards South Africa announces 2025 jury panel

    Effie South Africa, hosted by the Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA), has announced the full jury panel for the 2025 Effie Awards programme, with this year’s theme reminding us that “You Can’t Fake Real Impact.” The Effie Awards remain the globally recognised benchmark for marketing effectiveness, rewarding ideas that are grounded in insight, fuelled by creativity, and proven to deliver real business results.
    Issued by Association for Communication and Advertising
    6 Jun 2025
    Returning to lead the adjudication process are jury co-chairs Refilwe Maluleke, executive head of marketing at Discovery Health, and Ahmed Tilly, creative advisor and director at Number 10 – A Creative Consultancy.

    Refilwe Maluleke commented:

    “Great marketing doesn't just make noise—it makes impact. The Effies celebrating marketing effectiveness is critical to our industry because it proves that creativity can drive results, strategy can spark growth, and every campaign can be a catalyst for real-world impact...”

    Ahmed Tilly added:

    “Advertising that works has been the order of the day for the past 10 years. Now, the need from brands is for advertising and marketing to go beyond just working. We need to shift needles. The survival of business depends on it, especially in a new and unpredictable world. And for that to happen, wildly creative, delightfully surprising and shockingly authentic creativity is required. Effies 2025 will celebrate that calibre of work because that’s what it will take to give our community any place in the future.”

    2025 Effie Jury

    The Effie South Africa jury comprises leaders across the marketing and communications ecosystem-drawn from brand, agency, media, research, and strategic roles. Judges are selected for their track record, depth of experience, and understanding of effectiveness.

    Round One judges will review all eligible cases, with Round Two handled by a more senior group of jurors tasked with evaluating the highest-scoring campaigns to determine the finalists and winners. The Grand Effie Jury - a separate and senior panel - will be announced in the coming weeks.

    Round One Judging takes place on 10 July, followed by Round Two on 24 July. The Effie Awards Gala will be held on 23 October 2025.

    A full list of 2025 Effie Judges is included below.

    JUDGEDESIGNATIONAGENCY/COMPANY
    Refilwe Maluleke (Jury Co- Chair)Executive Head of MarketingDiscovery Health
    Ahmed Tilly (Jury Co- Chair)Creative AdvisorNumber 10 - A Creative Consultancy
    Akona GolimpiCreative DirectorBrave Group
    Alex GoldbergCreative PartnerOgilvy South Africa
    Alleric KalicharanHead of MarketingLocation Bank
    Ammarah IssufoMarketing Manager - Digital, PR & Social InfluenceUnilever Home Care
    Ana Maria PanaitSenior Manager LaundryUnilever
    Andreas "Dre" ShifotokaHead of Digital and InnovationPublicis Groupe Africa
    Anele Nzimande-MaphangaHead of PRUnilever
    Anietie Udoh Divisional Director Marketing/Editorial Marketing Edge Publication Ltd
    Antonio Petra Marketing Strategy & Innovation SpecialistVML South Africa
    Arpan SurCMO, Sub Saharan Africa Business UnitMondelez
    Atiyya KarodiaStrategy DirectorAKQA
    Babalwa NyembeziStrategy Partner Dentsu
    Barend StrydomSenior Digital Lead | Strategy & E-CommerceMindShare (WPP)
    Bianca SidelskyGroup Innovation DirectorPHD Media
    Boitumelo MoeketsiIntegrated Creative Group HeadDuma Collective
    Brenda KhumaloFounder & Managing DirectorLobengula Advertising
    Buli NdlovuExecutive Head: Retail & Business Banking MarketingNedbank
    Buyi MafokoCo-founder/ Managing DirectorMatte BLK
    Candice GoodmanManaging DirectorMobitainment
    Charles SitholeInsights ExecutiveIQ Business Insights
    Cleo CampbellHead of Media & Creative Capabilities AfricaThe South African Breweries (ABInBev)
    Coenie GrebeExecutive Creative DirectorHalo
    Dashni VilakaziManaging DirectorThe MediaShop
    Dermot LatimerFounder and Group CEO of Iconic CollectiveIconic Collective
    Desh GovenderGlobal Culture MarketerEx-TikTok Global Marketing Lead
    Dhatchani NaidooManaging DirectorDelta Victor Bravo
    Dimpho KholaBrand and Comms StrategistHalo
    Dono WhiteStrategy DirectorVML South Africa
    Dudu MokholoCMO East and Southern Africa (ESAR)Nestle ESAR
    Elihle ObiMarketing Director Schneider Electric South Africa and Anglophone Africa
    Erna GeorgeSA Insights & Analytics Senior DirectorPepsiCo
    Ethel RamosManaging Director
    Evan KottonDigital Media StrategistMediology
    Ille PotgieterManaging DirectorM&C Saatchi Abel, Cape Town
    James CloeteChief Creative OfficerRAPT Creative Agency
    Jason HarrisonFounder & Chief Operating OfficerThe Up & Up Group
    Johannes KeiperStrategy Director M&C Saatchi Abel
    Jonathan WolbergExecutive Creative DirectorHappy Friday
    Julia Ridderhof Integrated Strategic Planner Joe Public
    Kathleen DavisDivisional Executive - Film & Entertainment division at GIBGIB Insurance Brokers (Pty) Ltd
    Khensani-Wonder MabundaCEOKW Kreatives
    Kyle CarsonMarketing Director: Snacks, Treats & BeveragesTiger Brands Limited
    Kyle OosthuizenCEOBlue Robot
    Langa KhanyileMarketing DirectorPepsiCo
    Lara ChatzkelowitzStrategy DirectorTBWA \ Hunt \ Lascaris
    Lebo MokwenaCreative Producer WWP Group Africa
    Lesego KotaneCSOTBWA\ South Africa
    Lloyd WybrowStrategy DirectorOLIVER South Africa
    Lorraine LandonHead of Advertising Products and Solutions SSAGoogle
    Loyiso TwalaChief Creative OfficerMcCann Joburg
    Marcelle DuncanHead of BrandBMW
    Masego MotsogiManaging DirectorM&C Saatchi Abel Johannesburg
    Mathabo Diale Managing Partner M&C Saatchi Abel
    Mathew WaltonMarketing Manager: Savanna CiderHeineken Beverages
    Maxine Selmer-OlsenSenior StrategistHalo
    Mia RoetsExperience Design DirectorJoe Public
    Michael CostHead of Strategy and Client DevelopmentHumanz
    Mike SharmanChief Creative OfficerRetroviral
    Modjadji MashatolaHead of StrategyMcCann Joburg
    Mogorosi MashiloFounder & Director TrendER
    Natalie Wilson Managing DirectorDENTSU CREATIVE South Africa
    Noelle AugustusCreative Group HeadOgilvy
    Nonkululeko MabenaHead of StrategyPromise
    Ntokozo NhlanhlaExecutive Creative DirectorDigitas Liquorice
    Paula HulleyManaging DirectorDigitas Liquorice
    Peter LangaFounder & CEOLanga Eleven
    Ray LangaGroup Chief Executive Officer – South AfricaLeagas Delaney
    Rayhaan MehtarHead of StrategyThe Odd Number
    Reagen KokManaging Director FCB Africa
    Rene FowlerHead of Integrated Media Operations Juno/Joe Public
    Reshma Lakha-SinghHead: MarketingWits University
    Ruan Van BiljonStrategic Account Manager : Social & Influencer LeadEssenceMediacom South Africa
    Saiesh AjudhiyaHead of Media, Creative & InnovationKantar
    Sarah DexterCEO / CSOMullenLowe
    Senzo XuluHead of DigitalThe Odd Number
    Shelley-Ann AtkinsonCEOMurmur
    Sibu MabenaCCODuma Collective
    Simphiwe SenyatsiSenior Art DirectorTBWA\Hunt\Lascaris
    Sindiwe MbikoGroup Porfolio Lead: Group PR, Digital Content and Corporate Communications Momentum Group (Formerly Momentum Metropolitan Holdings)
    Siwelile ThusiLead Strategist M&C Saatchi Abel
    Struan Campbell Group Partner Octagon Africa Group
    Sunshine ShibamboIntergrated Director The Racket Club
    Tanya SchreuderCEOJuno Media
    Tarryn FowlerMarketing DirectorRainbow Chicken Ltd.
    Tegan HenchieHead of StrategyThe South African Breweries (ABInBev)
    Tlalane MakapeGeneral Manager: Brand & CommunicationsNando's South Africa
    Toni HughesCreative Director (Snr)McCann Joburg
    Tseliso RangakaChief Creative OfficerAccenture Song
    Tshenolo KoloaneHead of Brand Strategy & PurposeAvon Justine South Africa
    Veronica MoleeleCEOPenquin
    Vilosha SoniChief Marketing OfficerPepsiCo
    Vuyokazi HendaChief Marketing OfficerSpur Corp
    Yuvisti RamgulamDirector, Client Service MEAOLIVER MEA
    Yvonne MazengeraHead of BrandBusiness Owner
    Zachary KingstonChief Strategy OfficerFCB
    Zahra MirzaManaging Director HKLM
    Zakithi MncwangoCategory Marketing ManagerNestlé
    Zeenat MahomedHead of StrategyRed Corner

    Gillian Rightford, executive director of the ACA, which hosts the Effie Awards South Africa, noted:
    “Effie Awards South Africa is proud to once again honour effectiveness as the true measure of marketing success. The calibre of this year’s jury reflects the diversity of disciplines that power great work - from data, strategy and media to creative and brand leadership. We thank them for devoting their time and expertise to this critical process. The value lies not only in awarding work that works - but in interrogating, uncovering and challenging the thinking behind it.”

    Effie Awards South Africa is proudly sponsored by Nedbank, SAB, Unilever, GIB Insurance, and Investec.

    Rightford concluded:

    “We look forward to uncovering the strongest campaigns, and in so doing celebrating the agency–client partnerships that have created the most effective campaigns in South Africa.”

    For more information visit the Effie South Africa website at www.effieawards.co.za or visit www.acasa.co.za.

    Join the conversation - #EffieAwardsSA

    Follow @EffieSouthAfrica on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and @EffieAwardsSA on X to keep up to date on the latest developments.

    Association for Communication and Advertising
    The ACA is the official representative body of South Africa's advertising and communications profession.
