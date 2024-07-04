Powerful analytics measure real-world results with precision

Top stories
More news
South African creativity and judging Cannes 2025
Pete Case, Ogilvy South Africa 1 day
We used hyper-local targeting and advanced analytics to measure how DOOH and mobile ads drove foot traffic to specific Woolworths stores, showing clear links between digital engagement and in-store visits – proving ROI and campaign effectiveness.
Through these pioneering tools, Woolworths gained access to real-time data that informed smarter decision-making and drove greater marketing efficiency.
No other platform offers this level of omnichannel attribution and insight:
Pete Case, Ogilvy South Africa 1 day