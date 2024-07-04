Marketing & Media Media
    Powerful analytics measure real-world results with precision

    Vicinity Media’s global-first store visit attribution data, online behaviour analytics, and location targeting enabled precise audience reach and delivered actionable insights for Woolworths Kids Winter Clothing.
    Issued by Vicinity Media
    6 Jun 2025
    We used hyper-local targeting and advanced analytics to measure how DOOH and mobile ads drove foot traffic to specific Woolworths stores, showing clear links between digital engagement and in-store visits – proving ROI and campaign effectiveness.

    Through these pioneering tools, Woolworths gained access to real-time data that informed smarter decision-making and drove greater marketing efficiency.

    No other platform offers this level of omnichannel attribution and insight:

    • Visitability:

      • Tracked which DOOH sites drove in-store visits to specific Woolworths stores.

    • Geolytics:

      • Through a direct integration with the Woolworths website, we tracked if web traffic increased around specific DOOH placements, allowing for ongoing optimisation. Post campaign, Geolytics data showed us which DOOH placements drove the most page views on the Woolworths website.

    • Local Search Uplift:

      • Measured changes in search interest at targeted locations.

    • NearMe:

      • Retargeted users based on local search behaviour, delivering location-specific ads.

    • Campaign Uplift:

      • Compared in-store visits and page views during the campaign to pre-campaign levels.

    Watch the full case study



    Vicinity Media
    Vicinity Media is Africa's first true Premium location based ad network.
