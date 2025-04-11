Marketing & Media Digital
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

DoubleShiftDaily MaverickHelmTDMCVarsity VibeKantarHOT 102.7FMBurger KingYehBaby Marketing CreativesBroad MediaRand ShowUrban Brew StudiosOFM RadioDMASALevergyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Marketing & Media Digital

    The VMPL is coming to Joburg! Is your team ready to smash it with location precision?

    Vicinity Media is calling on all industry pros to enter the Vicinity Media Padel League (VMPL) Joburg. Cape Town teams smashed it with location precision earlier this year – can Joburg teams do the same?
    Issued by Vicinity Media
    11 Apr 2025
    11 Apr 2025
    The VMPL is coming to Joburg! Is your team ready to smash it with location precision?

    The VMPL isn’t just a padel showdown, it’s a game of precision, accuracy, and location targeting both on and off the court. Rally your team, step onto the court, and dominate both the match and the geofence.

    Ten teams will battle it out at Next Gen Padel in Bryanston over nine weeks of intense competition – from 8 May to 3 July. The first match will run from 3pm to 4pm with all other match times from 4pm to 5pm. Expect precision, accuracy, and fierce matchups – on the court and in the geofence!

    In addition to industry bragging rights, the winning team will score an all expenses paid trip to Cape Town to play the VMPL Cape Town 2025 champs! (Ts & Cs apply.)

    Clear your calendar, bring your A-game, A-team and get ready to serve with 100% accuracy – enter before 25 April 2025.

    Enter your team now

    The VMPL is coming to Joburg! Is your team ready to smash it with location precision?


    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Vicinity Media
    Vicinity Media is Africa's first true Premium location based ad network.
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz