The VMPL is coming to Joburg! Is your team ready to smash it with location precision?

Vicinity Media is calling on all industry pros to enter the Vicinity Media Padel League (VMPL) Joburg. Cape Town teams smashed it with location precision earlier this year – can Joburg teams do the same?

The VMPL isn’t just a padel showdown, it’s a game of precision, accuracy, and location targeting both on and off the court. Rally your team, step onto the court, and dominate both the match and the geofence.

Ten teams will battle it out at Next Gen Padel in Bryanston over nine weeks of intense competition – from 8 May to 3 July. The first match will run from 3pm to 4pm with all other match times from 4pm to 5pm. Expect precision, accuracy, and fierce matchups – on the court and in the geofence!

In addition to industry bragging rights, the winning team will score an all expenses paid trip to Cape Town to play the VMPL Cape Town 2025 champs! (Ts & Cs apply.)

Clear your calendar, bring your A-game, A-team and get ready to serve with 100% accuracy – enter before 25 April 2025.

