Vicinity Media disrupts DOOH measurement with industry leading data and analytics

Digital out-of-home (DOOH) has always been a powerful awareness driver, but its real impact and ROI are harder to quantify. Vicinity Media is changing that with a world first innovation. By combining hyperlocal DOOH placements with mobile advertising and first-party location data, brands can now measure real consumer movement and intent – both online and in-store.

The below analytics make your OOH planning an exact science as you can optimise campaigns based on real data driven ROI metrics such as store visits or online behaviour.

Vicinity Media has direct integrations with South Africa’s leading publisher and brand digital properties, built up over the last decade, that power the following proprietary analytic tools for industry leading DOOH measurement:

A campaign for a national food retailer demonstrated just how powerful this approach is. DOOH screens placed in high-traffic retail zones were combined with mobile ads to reinforce messaging for a hyperlocal campaign, resulting in:

15% increase in store visits at targeted locations

38% surge in local search interest

The holiday period highlighted the power of DOOH inclusion in omnichannel campaigns. Compared to previous years, the campaign saw higher search interest and foot traffic during peak season, proving that DOOH drives more than just awareness – it contributes to moving consumers to action.

Even more importantly, search interest remained elevated post-campaign, showing that DOOH inclusion creates a lasting impact, rather than just a short-term boost.

A key driver of this success was Vicinity Media’s unique analytics for omnichannel effectiveness, ensuring that DOOH is no longer an isolated channel, it is part of a fully measurable, data-driven marketing approach. By tracking store visits before, during, and after campaigns, along with local search uplift in targeted areas, brands can now gain a clear, data-backed view of how DOOH contributes to their broader omnichannel success.

This case study serves as a testament to the evolving role of DOOH in modern advertising. More than just a high-impact visual medium, when paired with mobile engagement and real-time measurement tools, DOOH emerges as a powerful, data-driven channel capable of delivering both immediate and lasting results.

Click here to read the full case study.



