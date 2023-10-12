Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Location BankAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingIAB South AfricaHeineken BeveragesBlue Label MediaWetpaint AdvertisingPublicis Groupe AfricaThe Walt Disney Company AfricaeatbigfishAAA School of AdvertisingRed Ribbon CommunicationsIMC ConferenceKantarPrimedia BroadcastingLivingfactsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Marketing Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Location Bank and Vicinity Media have joined forces to improve ‘real world locations’ through their Winter Warmer Drive

    Issued by Location Bank
    4 Jul 2024
    4 Jul 2024
    Location Bank and Vicinity Media are well known for making magic in the location space in the digital world - this winter we decided to improve the lives of the less fortunate in the real world with our Winter Warmer Drive.
    Location Bank and Vicinity Media have joined forces to improve &#x2018;real world locations&#x2019; through their Winter Warmer Drive

    Location Bank and Vicinity Media extended a helping hand to support the community with their Winter Warmer Drive event on June 28, 2024, bringing hope and comfort to those in need. With a dedicated team of over 65 employees, they were able to collect essential items, non-perishable food, pet food, and blankets for selected charities.

    The collaboration between Location Bank and Vicinity Media showcases the power of coming together to make a positive impact in the community. Through acts of generosity and kindness, they are spreading joy and positivity during the coldest months of the year.

    “It’s always great to have our businesses collaborate and help the local community during the colder months. Our employees demonstrated incredible generosity and compassion, and we are proud to have been able to come together to spread joy and warmth during the winter season. We challenge all our clients and agency partners to follow the lead and help out wherever they can" commented Neil Clarence co-founder of Location Bank and Vicinity Media.

    The Winter Warmer Drive was a huge success, thanks to the support and dedication of Location Bank and Vicinity Media employees.

    For more information about Location Bank and Vicinity Media click below:

    Location Bank



    Vicinity Media


    Read more: Vicinity Media, Location Bank
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Location Bank
    Securing your footprint. Leveraging your presence. Protecting your reputation.

    Related

    Location Bank and Vicinity Media have joined forces to improve &#x2018;real world locations&#x2019; through their Winter Warmer Drive
    Vicinity MediaLocation Bank and Vicinity Media have joined forces to improve ‘real world locations’ through their Winter Warmer Drive
    21 hours
    Location Bank&#x2019;s subdomain store locator supercharges ranking
    Location BankLocation Bank’s subdomain store locator supercharges ranking
    28 Jun 2024
    Meet the contenders: Introducing the official teams for the Vicinity Media Padel League!
    Vicinity MediaMeet the contenders: Introducing the official teams for the Vicinity Media Padel League!
    18 Mar 2024
    Is your targeting as accurate as ours? Smash the competition in the Vicinity Media Padel League!
    Vicinity MediaIs your targeting as accurate as ours? Smash the competition in the Vicinity Media Padel League!
    19 Feb 2024
    Reflecting on a year of remarkable milestones: Location Bank's 2023 journey
    Location BankReflecting on a year of remarkable milestones: Location Bank's 2023 journey
    15 Feb 2024
    Navigating the evolution of local search
    Location BankNavigating the evolution of local search
    18 Jan 2024
    Elevate your branch's performance with iFeedback
    Location BankElevate your branch's performance with iFeedback
    25 Oct 2023
    iFeedback: Enhancing customer loyalty in restaurants - the key to repeat business
    Location BankiFeedback: Enhancing customer loyalty in restaurants - the key to repeat business
    12 Oct 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz