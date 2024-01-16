Kolisi Foundation and Add Hope partnership turns hunger into play

This July, every R2 donated by KFC customers will go directly to the Kolisi Foundation – and it will be matched by KFC, following a partnership between the Kolisi Foundation and Add Hope.

(Image supplied) This July, every R2 donated by KFC customers will go directly to the Kolisi Foundation – and it will be matched by KFC, following a partnership between the Kolisi Foundation and Add Hope

The campaign focuses on the transformation from ‘indlala’ to ‘dlala’ – turning hunger into play. When a customer adds a R2 KFC Add Hope donation it covers the first two letters of the word and it becomes ‘dlala’, or play.

‘Indlala’ is an Nguni term meaning hunger, something rugby star and Kolisi Foundation co-founder Siya Kolisi unfortunately knew all too well when he was growing up in the township of Zwide, north of Gqeberha.

“I find it deeply moving when Siya speaks about his early years in Zwide,” says Grant Macpherson, KFC Africa chief marketing officer.

First KFC ad to include isiXhosa

Supporting the campaign is a television commercial that features Siya Kolisi singing igwijo (a song) and being joined by young Add Hope beneficiaries.

The TV commercial accompanying the partnership, conceptualised by Ogilvy Johannesburg and directed by Ernest Nkosi of Mogul Pictures, is the first KFC ad to include isiXhosa, which is also Kolisi’s home language.

“The children who appear in the ad are Add Hope recipients,” explains Grant Macpherson, KFC Africa chief marketing officer.

“Thanks to the meals they receive from Add Hope, these kids can dream about becoming our future doctors, astronauts and sport stars.

The children in the ad, all from Afrika Tikkun’s Wings of Life centre in Diepsloot, Johannesburg, are shown dreaming of a limitless future.

They’re able to do this only because the nutritious meals prepared by the Add Hope partner allow them to think beyond their hunger.

The July campaign will also feature Kolisi Foundation founders Siya and his wife, Rachel, in conversation with university students who say years of Add Hope support was key in unlocking their dreams and aspirations.

‘indlala’ to ‘dlala’ transition is gold

He adds, “The ‘indlala’ to ‘dlala’ transition is gold. It represents the hope we all want and can collectively achieve through Add Hope.

“And it’s remarkable that we can offer it with as little as R2. We hope this will be a groundbreaking July for the Kolisi Foundation.”

Add Hope’s new impact assessment, in partnership with Dr Tracey Toefy of GIBS, has proved again that the nutritious meals the programme provides are vital for children’s development.

Impact of the partnership

“When Siya and I set up the foundation in 2020, the areas we wanted to focus on included food security, education and sport, as well as gender-based violence,” says Rachel Kolisi, CEO of the Kolisi Foundation.

“These are all areas where KFC does incredible work, so we’re delighted to partner with Add Hope in relieving the hunger and malnutrition that affects nearly one in four South African households.”

The Kolisi Foundation will use the funds received from the Add Hope campaign to bolster its efforts to ensure food security and promote education through nutrition.

Specifically, the proceeds will support the six Siyaphakama schools in Zwide by providing breakfasts for about 4,000 children.

The foundation will also offer nutritious meals to children who attend the after-school sports programme, further reinforcing its commitment to nurturing their potential and well-being.

Rachel says Siya often depended on the one meal a day he received at school, which gave him enough energy to train with the Bombers Rugby Club in Zwide.

“Now we want to do the same for today’s hungry children,” she says. “Millions of R2 Add Hope donations have been changing children’s lives since 2009, and we’re excited to play our part during July with the support of KFC and its customers.”

Kolisi Foundation’s work

The Kolisi Foundation’s work with children includes supplying breakfasts to six primary schools in the Siyaphakama Zwide Schools Project.

The project aims to develop healthy, active, emotionally and academically strong children, often starting with adequate nutrition.

The foundation also offers an after-school programme in sports such as rugby, soccer, netball and athletics, and operates a Siyaphakama Zwide school league.

The foundation ensures that each child receives at least one hour of physical education a week, and it supports schools with health assessments for learners and educators, emphasising the importance of holistic well-being in educational success.

The foundation also supports 35 community kitchens; distributes grocery parcels to households facing food insecurity, gender-based violence shelters and containment centres; and is establishing food gardens at partner organisations, community kitchens and schools.

Celebrating 15 years of Add Hope

Macpherson says, “The work that Siya he and Rachel do through their foundation is a perfect fit with Add Hope as we move through a cold and dark winter.”

Add Hope, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, encourages KFC customers to add R2 to their bills to feed hungry and malnourished children.

With KFC’s additional contribution, the programme provides 80,000 meals a day, on average, through 130 non-profit partners and 3,300-plus feeding centres. It has just passed the R1bn fundraising milestone.

Grant says Add Hope’s regular work will continue during July. “The KFC Social Responsibility Trust, which administers Add Hope’s funds, prioritises sustainability and has sufficient reserves to keep supporting its partners throughout the month,” he says.

Like the Kolisi Foundation, KFC doesn’t only feed children: it invests in the whole child.

KFC Mini Cricket, the country’s largest grassroots sports programme, gives 120,000 girls and boys between the ages of three and 12 the opportunity to be active.

Ikusasa Lethu scholarships provide access to quality education for children who are Add Hope beneficiaries or whose parents work for KFC.

And the Streetwise Academy tackles youth unemployment by supporting young people in getting SETA-accredited qualifications.