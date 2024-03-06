SABC launches revamped SABC Plus OTT platform

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has announced the launch of new features on its Over-The-Top (OTT) platform, SABC Plus.

The upgraded SABC Plus went live on Wednesday, offering the following new features and launches:

SABC Plus Launches:

SABC Plus Website

SABC Plus Mobile

iOS

Android

Huawei

SABC Plus TV Apps/Connected TV’s

LG

Set-Top Boxes

Apple TV (TVOS)

Google TV/Android Box (The update will be slightly delayed)

New Features:

New and Improved Interface

Personalised Recommendations

Catch-Up Services

Video on Demand (VOD)

Voice Command (for content search)

TV Schedule and Radio Now Playing EPG

Vodcasts

Download features available on mobile only.

Podcasts

Unlimited Access on Multiple Household Devices

Display Banners and Video Ads

EPG Reminder

The new features are designed to enhance the user experience with a seamless, intuitive interface and personalised content recommendations, ensuring that every viewer finds something they love.

In addition, audiences can also enjoy Channel Africa “The Voice of the African Renaissance”, which brings programming in the languages of Chinyanja, Kiswahili, English, French and Portuguese and is broadcast to communities in the African diaspora across the world. Furthermore, the public can access Springbok Radio, Radio Bantu and the youth-based radio station 5FM extra as well Radio 2000 extra.

Users are urged to re-register with new credentials to easily access the newly revamped SABC+ platform in order to comply with POPI Act.

The SABC group chief executive officer (GCEO), Nomsa Chabeli says, “The SABC has been at the forefront of fostering diversity and inclusivity through its extensive catalogue of television, radio, and news offerings in the country’s official 12 languages. SABC Plus is our latest innovation, reinforcing the public broadcaster’s commitment to providing the best programming. This platform houses an impressive array of content, including groundbreaking comedies, spine-chilling horrors, and captivating dramas, reflecting the rich cultural tapestry of our nation”.

Chabeli further states, “SABC Plus will now be accessible across multiple devices, ensuring that our audiences can enjoy their favourite content anywhere, anytime. Our most beloved brands, including our top-rated radio stations as well as exciting new range of podcasts, will now be just a tap away”.