    SABC1's Skeem Saam hits record 3.2 million viewers in new timeslot

    6 Mar 2024
    SABC1 has announced that the daily drama Skeem Saam, produced by Peu Communications, achieved a massive historical audience rating of over 3.2 million viewers on Monday, 4 March 2024 when the popular drama debuted in the new timeslot of 19:30.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    The move to a new timeslot was announced by the channel in January 2024 with the change kicking off on Monday night.

    The decision to move Skeem Saam to a later time is in line with SABC Video Entertainment's strategy to amplify its primetime local drama offering to its viewers from 19:30 to 21:30 with SABC1s Skeem Saam, Generations- The Legacy, Uzalo and SABC2s Muvhango. The SABC will host two hours of back-to-back drama on the SABC Video Entertainment platform, intentionally targeting a broader audience and ensuring the platform remains competitive.

    Eric Macheru plays Leeto Maputla on Skeem Saam. Source: Courtesy SABC1.
    SABC announces new timeslot for Skeem Saam

    17 Jan 2024

    “As the Public Broadcaster we wanted to make sure that we align with the audiences and to give them what they have asked for. We are proud of the performance of the first night and are looking forward to more highlights and wins with the Skeem Saam move. Thank you to the SABC1 audiences for walking the journey with us," says SABC1 channel head, Ofentse Thina.

    Source:
    Source:
    Source:
