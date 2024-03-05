Outdoor Network’s rotating digital billboard network goes national, maximising ROI for advertisers

This latest addition to Outdoor Network’s ever-expanding portfolio allows brands to reach and engage audiences with maximum impact and recall via national digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) campaigns. Over and above Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) campaigns, the highly versatile platform also allows advertisers to deliver localised, geographically specific messaging.

The rotating screens accommodate varying creative messages and reach peak commuter audiences, capitalising on the screen’s visibility to both morning and afternoon traffic. With a focus on higher SEM brackets in key metro areas, reaching and audience of 2,9 million (VAC – Visually Adjusted Contacts) a month, each rotator is also equipped with 100% power backup, affording uninterrupted exposure for brands with always ON messaging. Additionally, the network allows for brands to take advantage of its programmatic buying capabilities across all rotator sites to optimise campaigns in real-time for improved impact and efficiency.

The newly launched Kimberley Rotator, strategically located next to N12 Memorial Street at DSC Centre, opposite North Cape Mall, solidifies the Rotator Network’s national footprint, establishing dominance in high-demand areas in South African major metropolitan hubs.

According to Kantar Media Reactions research (SA, 2022), DOOH has the highest impact on brand recall (46% - 84%). This is one of the reasons brands are increasingly recognising the value investment in targeted DOOH campaigns offers – evident in DOOH capturing over 40% of total OOH advertising spend globally. The trend is bolstered by the broad understanding that DOOH complements online and social media campaigns, and has the extra appeal of reaching a broader, younger and difficult-to-reach audience. (Source: PWC Media and Entertainment Outlook, 2019; OAAA, June 2020; eMarketer, July 2020, Outdoor Auditors, Feb 2020).

“At Outdoor Network, we are driven to continually provide media platforms which deliver better returns to brands. We are consistently expanding our offering to engage broader audiences and the national presence of the Digital Rotator network reflects that,” says Shamy Naidu, director, Outdoor Network. He continues, “Rotation offers significantly higher audience reach, and audience and contextual targeting also ensure that messaging is always relevant to the local audience. Outdoor Network is driven by innovation, and DOOH is increasingly being recognised for the value it brings to brands and their efforts to reach and engage targeted audiences with effective and impactful messaging.”

He confidently concludes, “Brands looking to maximise their marketing investment that do not include DOOH in their marketing mix risk being left behind in the race to capture consumer attention.”

