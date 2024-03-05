Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

New MediaRed Ribbon CommunicationsBroad MediaBrave GroupEast Coast RadioOFM RadioBrand InfluenceRand ShowBoundlessNewzroom AfrikaDMASABizcommunity.comIAB South AfricaeMediaPrimedia BroadcastingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

OOH Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

JJ Tabane on Coalitions leading up to the 2024 General Elections in May.

JJ Tabane on Coalitions leading up to the 2024 General Elections in May.

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Outdoor Network’s rotating digital billboard network goes national, maximising ROI for advertisers

    Issued by Provantage
    5 Mar 2024
    5 Mar 2024
    Outdoor Network, part of the Provantage family of companies, has achieved national presence with its digital rotator network, having launched an additional rotating site in Kimberley. The network of large-format digital 3x6m screens now spans all nine provinces, with 20 digital rotators countrywide.
    Outdoor Network&#x2019;s rotating digital billboard network goes national, maximising ROI for advertisers

    This latest addition to Outdoor Network’s ever-expanding portfolio allows brands to reach and engage audiences with maximum impact and recall via national digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) campaigns. Over and above Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) campaigns, the highly versatile platform also allows advertisers to deliver localised, geographically specific messaging.

    The rotating screens accommodate varying creative messages and reach peak commuter audiences, capitalising on the screen’s visibility to both morning and afternoon traffic. With a focus on higher SEM brackets in key metro areas, reaching and audience of 2,9 million (VAC – Visually Adjusted Contacts) a month, each rotator is also equipped with 100% power backup, affording uninterrupted exposure for brands with always ON messaging. Additionally, the network allows for brands to take advantage of its programmatic buying capabilities across all rotator sites to optimise campaigns in real-time for improved impact and efficiency.

    The newly launched Kimberley Rotator, strategically located next to N12 Memorial Street at DSC Centre, opposite North Cape Mall, solidifies the Rotator Network’s national footprint, establishing dominance in high-demand areas in South African major metropolitan hubs.

    According to Kantar Media Reactions research (SA, 2022), DOOH has the highest impact on brand recall (46% - 84%). This is one of the reasons brands are increasingly recognising the value investment in targeted DOOH campaigns offers – evident in DOOH capturing over 40% of total OOH advertising spend globally. The trend is bolstered by the broad understanding that DOOH complements online and social media campaigns, and has the extra appeal of reaching a broader, younger and difficult-to-reach audience. (Source: PWC Media and Entertainment Outlook, 2019; OAAA, June 2020; eMarketer, July 2020, Outdoor Auditors, Feb 2020).

    “At Outdoor Network, we are driven to continually provide media platforms which deliver better returns to brands. We are consistently expanding our offering to engage broader audiences and the national presence of the Digital Rotator network reflects that,” says Shamy Naidu, director, Outdoor Network. He continues, “Rotation offers significantly higher audience reach, and audience and contextual targeting also ensure that messaging is always relevant to the local audience. Outdoor Network is driven by innovation, and DOOH is increasingly being recognised for the value it brings to brands and their efforts to reach and engage targeted audiences with effective and impactful messaging.”

    He confidently concludes, “Brands looking to maximise their marketing investment that do not include DOOH in their marketing mix risk being left behind in the race to capture consumer attention.”

    To find out more about Outdoor Network, contact az.oc.no@ofni.

    Follow Outdoor Network on LinkedIn or visit www.outdoornetwork.co.za

    Read more: Provantage, Kantar Media, Shamy Naidu
    NextOptions
    Provantage
    Provantage is one of the largest and most innovative end-to-end integrated marketing solutions and media businesses in Africa, extended over multiple key consumer touchpoints and covering a range of environments and audience segments. Operating across the MEA region, Provantage offers a comprehensive range of products, services, and integrated solutions, including brand activation, in-store and trade media services, field sales and compliance auditing, transit media, mall media, billboards, street furniture, golf course media and airport advertising. The company is a Black-owned, B-BBEE level 1 contributor, and proud member of the ACI, DPAA, OAAA, WOOHO, OMC and POPAI.

    Related

    Brands maximise DOOH domination as Springboks land at OR Tambo
    ProvantageBrands maximise DOOH domination as Springboks land at OR Tambo
    Pioneering sustainability: Provantage goes green
    ProvantagePioneering sustainability: Provantage goes green
    Out-of-home (OOH) media, sports and the omnichannel approach &#x2013; A winning formula
    ProvantageOut-of-home (OOH) media, sports and the omnichannel approach – A winning formula
    Kantar&#x2019;s Media and Trends Predictions for 2024: the advertising-based video on demand revolution
    KantarKantar’s Media and Trends Predictions for 2024: the advertising-based video on demand revolution
    IRT Media retains media rights to MyCiTi network for 11th year
    ProvantageIRT Media retains media rights to MyCiTi network for 11th year
    Provantage launch Provantage Sport - Xhanti-Lomzi Nesi appointed as managing director
    ProvantageProvantage launch Provantage Sport - Xhanti-Lomzi Nesi appointed as managing director
    Airport Ads launches The Atrium - 160sqm of large-format digital - at OR Tambo
    ProvantageAirport Ads launches The Atrium - 160sqm of large-format digital - at OR Tambo
    Outdoor Network completes rollout of backup power for its Always On OOH advertising solution
    ProvantageOutdoor Network completes rollout of backup power for its Always On OOH advertising solution
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz