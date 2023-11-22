Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Broad MediaBrave GroupEast Coast RadioOFM RadioBrand InfluenceRand ShowBoundlessNewzroom AfrikaDMASABizcommunity.comIAB South AfricaeMediaPrimedia BroadcastingSpark MediaTDMCEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Magazines Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

JJ Tabane on Coalitions leading up to the 2024 General Elections in May.

JJ Tabane on Coalitions leading up to the 2024 General Elections in May.

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Iconic Taste brand embraces a digital-first future

    Issued by New Media
    5 Mar 2024
    5 Mar 2024
    It’s official: Woolworths Taste now reaches over one million consumers monthly across all its digital platforms. The reported figures for February 2024 stood at 1,044,002 - a new high for the award-winning retail brand. As a result of this unprecedented growth, Woolworths now intends to expand its efforts in the food content space by increasing, but also consolidating, all its investment into Taste’s digital growth. This means the 190th issue of Woolworth Taste, July/August 2024, will be the last bi-monthly print magazine to be published by the brand.
    Iconic Taste brand embraces a digital-first future

    Elizka Ferreira, head of foods marketing at Woolworths, says: “As a standalone brand, Taste is more important than ever in achieving Woolworths’ objectives - maintaining our authority in the food industry with an emphasis on quality, innovation and sustainability. We believe this decision will shift the focus from the present to the future, allowing us to connect with even more customers and solve their problems more creatively.”

    Iconic Taste brand embraces a digital-first future

    Taste launched its TikTok presence in March last year, for example, and it has become one of its fastest growing channels, with over 225,000 followers and some videos reaching over five million views. Says editor-in-chief Kate Wilson: “We were able to maintain and build on Taste’s digital success during lockdown and the audience has told us where they are. Now we need to be able to speak to them more often with even more content. That requires a single-minded approach.”

    Both Woolworths and New Media, which launched the magazine in 2003, remain 100% committed to Taste as a multichannel brand. To this end, Woolworths has committed to investing even more of its content and amplification budgets into Taste’s digital channels. This also means retaining the award-winning specialist food team that has made Taste one of the best content marketing brands in the world.

    The printed Taste magazine will end on a celebratory note. The collectable final issue will be designed as a tribute to the past 21 years - a special, nostalgic edition celebrating the brand’s extraordinary history. Wilson says that, while the print magazine itself will undoubtedly be missed, “digital content has the advantage of being more tactical and more personalised, offering life-enhancing functionality and, critically, the ability to measure success”.

    Iconic Taste brand embraces a digital-first future
    Iconic Taste brand embraces a digital-first future

    New Media CEO Aileen Lamb says: “I feel extremely proud of the Taste team’s exponential digital growth over the past decade. They are well equipped to make this transition and, importantly, none of the spirit of what makes Taste excellent will be lost.

    “This spirit of excellence combined with New Media’s digital solutions capabilities and our recently launched video production division will allow us to continue to create and deliver cutting-edge, data-driven content that resonates with the Woolies customer and showcases Woolworths’ commitment to quality and an exceptional customer experience.

    “New Media and Woolworths were pioneers of content marketing in South Africa when Taste was launched 21 years ago and, together, we continue to rewrite the recipe for success in this space.”

    Read more: Woolworths, Kate Wilson, New Media, Aileen Lamb, Elizka Ferreira
    NextOptions
    New Media
    New Media is a world-class digital agency with a reputation for powerful storytelling. We build emotional connections between brands and their audiences. And thanks to our innovative tech, the compelling content we create is strategic, measurable and a proven return on investment. Partner with us and transform your business through the power of storytelling and technology.

    Related

    Woolworths recalls Peanut Butter Dairy Ice Cream
    Woolworths recalls Peanut Butter Dairy Ice Cream
    26 Feb 2024
    Embracing plant-based lifestyles: A look at vegan and vegetarian trends among South African consumers
    KLAEmbracing plant-based lifestyles: A look at vegan and vegetarian trends among South African consumers
    Woolworths flags lower half-year profit as shoppers spend less
    Woolworths flags lower half-year profit as shoppers spend less
     23 Jan 2024
    WCafes are going cashless, not Woolworths supermarkets
    WCafes are going cashless, not Woolworths supermarkets
     8 Jan 2024
    Source: © 123rf Yaga, a platform for buying and selling preloved fashion in South Africa, gives statistics on the 2023 trends
    Resale grows in 2023, as circular fashion shift gains momentum
    3 Jan 2024
    New Media presses play on agile new video agency
    New MediaNew Media presses play on agile new video agency
    Taste&#x2019;s Loadshedding Cookbook lights up London awards
    New MediaTaste’s Loadshedding Cookbook lights up London awards
    Zaid Manjra named Woolworths CFO
    Zaid Manjra named Woolworths CFO
    22 Nov 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz