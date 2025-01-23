Marketing & Media Marketing
    South Africa shines at the CMAs with Woolworths and Poultry Bulletin wins

    Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
    5 Feb 2025
    Woolworths South Africa and its culinary publication, Taste (produced by New Media), emerged as standout winners at the 2024 International Content Marketing Awards (CMAs), hosted by the Content Marketing Association in London earlier this month.
    Adding to South Africa’s success, Shaw Media and The South African Poultry Association earned a bronze award for Best Use of Monetised Content, further highlighting the country’s excellence in content-driven storytelling.

    Gold:

    • Best Purpose-Led Content: This Apple Can Save the World campaign | Woolworths
    • Best Use of Influencer Marketing: Woolworths Taste | New Media & Woolworths

    Silver:

    • Best Annual Always-On Content Strategy: Woolworths TASTE's digital-first strategy | New Media & Woolworths\
    • Best Content Team: Woolworths Taste | New Media & Woolworths.

    Bronze:

    • Best Use of Print: Woolworths Taste: The Final Tribute Issue | New Media & Woolworths
    • Best Use of Innovative Technology: This Apple Can Save the World campaign | Woolworths
    • Best Inter-Company Engagement: Woolworths Shop Talk, August 2024 | New Media & Woolworths
    • Best Content Team: Woolworths La Difference series | Woolworths
    • Best Use of Social Media: B2C: Woolworths Taste on TikTok | New Media & Woolworths
    • Best Use of Monetised Content: Poultry Bulletin | Shaw Media and The South African Poultry Association

    Adds Woolworths' executive content director Cathy Lund: “Our commitment to digital content unlocks incredible opportunities to connect with our customers in more meaningful, personal ways—whether through tailored experiences, vibrant community engagement, or innovative storytelling that truly makes a difference.”

    “From groundbreaking campaigns like This Apple Will Save The World to our dynamic partnership with New Media on TASTE, we’re not just following trends—we’re shaping them, while ensuring that Woolworths remains not only relevant but deeply resonant for generations to come”.

    Find all the winners and runner ups of the CMA's here.

    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com
    Let's do Biz