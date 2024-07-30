Marketing & Media Digital
    Swipe iX celebrates 10 years with renewed focus and leadership team

    Issued by New Media
    30 Jul 2024
    30 Jul 2024
    South African digital solutions agency Swipe iX marks its 10th anniversary with a renewed focus on product excellence and client satisfaction. This strategic move positions Swipe as a guiding light through digital transformation, with a leadership team perfectly suited to deliver on that promise.

    Swipe iX was established in 2014 amid the rise of cloud computing, laying the foundation for the company’s future success. It has a proven track record of serving industry giants – both locally and internationally – including 3X4 Genetics, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, DStv, FNB, Hyprop, Mazadak, Mediclinic, Showmax, Tracker and Woolworths.

    Swipe iX MD and CTO Deon Heunis
    Swipe iX MD and CTO Deon Heunis

    Now, as Swipe turns 10, co-founder Deon Heunis transitions from chief technology officer (CTO) to the dual role of managing director and CTO. A digital leader with a background in software development and over 24 years of experience in the industry, Heunis will steer Swipe’s overall strategy, ensuring it remains agile and innovative in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

    Reflecting on the company’s journey, Heunis remarks: “Our story has been one of continuous adaptation, driven by a relentless pursuit of excellence and a passion for breaking new ground. We’ve consistently embraced transformative technologies to deliver cutting-edge solutions and results for our clients.”

    Focus on product excellence with Leo Redelinghuys at the wheel

    As part of the strategic shift, Swipe iX co-founder and outgoing MD Leo Redelinghuys will now dedicate her full attention to product development. Redelinghuys’s digital career began in 2000 and she has held many key tech management positions. Fuelled by a long-standing passion for innovation, she will channel her expertise into crafting solutions that empower Swipe’s clients.

    Redelinghuys says: “I’m delighted to focus exclusively on product development. This will ensure we deliver the most innovative solutions possible and keep our clients at the forefront of their industries.”

    Swipe iX head of product Leo Redelinghuys
    Swipe iX head of product Leo Redelinghuys

    Gaynor Johnson strengthens client success

    Gaynor Johnson brings a wealth of leadership experience across multiple verticals – including stints as head of CRM and head of customer at Tencent Africa – to her new role as head of customer success and operations. She will ensure exceptional client satisfaction by streamlining operations and driving revenue growth.

    “My journey through diverse industries and roles has uniquely prepared me to enhance our client experience,” says Johnson. “We’ll continue to nurture strong relationships and celebrate excellence to solidify Swipe iX’s reputation for innovation and exceptional service.”

    Swipe iX head of customer success and operations Gaynor Johnson
    Swipe iX head of customer success and operations Gaynor Johnson

    Swipe iX is wholly owned by New Media, a pioneer of content marketing in South Africa.

    New Media CEO Aileen Lamb says: “Congratulations to Swipe iX on a remarkable 10 years of innovation and success. The new leadership structure is made up of three incredibly dynamic and talented individuals, each of whom brings something special to the table. Together, they are unstoppable!

    “Since acquiring Swipe in 2020, New Media has been able to offer clients an unmatched combination of creative content and advanced technology solutions. This powerful partnership has transformed how we deliver impactful campaigns. We’re excited to see what the future holds as we continue to strengthen our collaboration.”

    Swipe’s core capabilities include:

  • Full-Stack Web and Mobile Development
  • Mobile Application Development
  • No-Code and Low-Code Development
  • User Experience (UX) and Design
  • Product Strategy and Business Analysis
  • DevOps and System Architecture

    Heunis says: “Whether you’re looking to enhance your digital presence or explore new business opportunities, Swipe iX is your ideal partner. Our dynamic leadership team and robust capabilities ensure we deliver exceptional results and drive your success.”

    About Swipe iX

    Founded in 2014 by industry leaders Leo Redelinghuys and Deon Heunis, Swipe iX is a specialist software development company with a reputation for building scalable and secure technology.

    Swipe was acquired by New Media in 2020, combining content marketing expertise with innovative technology for more-impactful solutions. This partnership led to immediate success: at the 2021 International Content Marketing Awards in London, New Media and Swipe won gold for Best Use of Innovative Technology for the McCain Family Cookbook, a direct-to-consumer print-on-demand platform. The project then went on to win gold for Best Use of Technology as Part of a Content Marketing Program category at the 2022 Content Marketing Awards in New York.

    For more information, visit Swipe iX online at swipeix.com or mail moc.xiepiws@ofni


    New Media
    New Media is a world-class digital agency with a reputation for powerful storytelling. We build emotional connections between brands and their audiences. And thanks to our innovative tech, the compelling content we create is strategic, measurable and a proven return on investment. Partner with us and transform your business through the power of storytelling and technology.

