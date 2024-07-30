Marketing & Media Media
    How competitor media monitoring can bring in business

    Joe HammanBy Joe Hamman
    30 Jul 2024
    When an agency gains an understanding of a potential client's competitive landscape, it can tailor its pitch more effectively.
    Source: unsplash.com

    For example, by identifying a company’s strengths and weaknesses, the agency can position its services to highlight its unique advantages. 

    Here competitor media monitoring can be a proactive tool for agencies looking to gain much-needed insights into today’s dynamic market landscape.

    It provides a systematic approach to analysing large amounts of data accurately and quickly, allowing agencies to understand competitors' media presence.

    By understanding competitor strategies and market trends, businesses can not only refine their own approaches but also identify unique opportunities to showcase their strengths.

    Using competitor insights to attract clients

    Image supplied. Joe Hamman, director of Novus Group, outlines steps to choosing the correct media monitoring tools for your business or agency
    6 steps to choose the correct media monitoring tools

      18 Apr 2024

    Of course, staying ahead of market trends and understanding client needs are also crucial to identifying new business opportunities.

    Competitor media monitoring offers insights into emerging trends, enabling an agency to effectively showcase its expertise.

    Competitor data also enables an agency to enhance its unique selling points.

    By understanding what a prospective client’s competitors are doing, the agency can identify areas where the business falls short and position services.

    Seeing which media, influencers, and platforms a company’s competitors are using can enhance an agency’s targeting efforts.

    About Joe Hamman

    Founder & Director at Novus Group

