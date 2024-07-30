Marketing & Media PR & Communications
    Mpho McNamee appointed as Telkom's new chief corporate affairs officer

    30 Jul 2024
    Telkom has announced the appointment of Mpho McNamee as its new chief corporate affairs officer.
    Mpho McNamee is Telkom's new chief corporate affairs officer. Source: Supplied.
    McNamee brings more than 18 years of experience in corporate affairs, reputation management, and strategic communication to the role.

    Wide range of communications

    McNamee joins Telkom from Sappi Southern Africa, where she served as the executive head for corporate affairs. Her responsibilities spanned a wide range of communication areas, including stakeholder relations, corporate social responsibility, sustainability communication, brand management, and employee communications.

    Prior to Sappi, McNamee held leadership roles at organisations such as Deloitte Africa, Life Healthcare, and Nedbank, showcasing her expertise across a diverse range of sectors.

    "I am incredibly excited to join Telkom at such a pivotal time for the telecommunications industry," says McNamee. "Telkom plays a vital role in connecting South Africans, and I am eager to contribute my experience in building strong relationships with stakeholders and communicating effectively to advance the Group's mission."

    Proven track record

    McNamee's credentials include an MBA from the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) and a Certificate of Management from Harvard Business School.

    Departments reporting to the chief of corporate affairs include group communications and public relations, corporate brand, regulatory & legal, environmental, social and governance (ESG), government relations, and corporate social responsibility (CSR).

    "We are thrilled to welcome Mpho to the Telkom Group," says Serame Taukobong, Telkom group chief executive officer. "Her extensive experience and proven track record in corporate affairs will be invaluable as we continue to navigate a dynamic and evolving industry. We are confident that Mpho's leadership will be instrumental in further strengthening Telkom's reputation and relationships with all our stakeholders."

