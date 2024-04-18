Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

The CitizenDentsuMann MadeTBWANinety9centsHoorah DigitalPrimedia BroadcastingBroad MediaIncubetaDaily MaverickTopco MediaThe Walt Disney Company AfricaPointM&C Saatchi AbelOgilvy South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Media Opinion South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Weekly Update EP:01 Khaya Sithole , MK Election Ruling, ANC Funding, IFP Resurgence & More

Weekly Update EP:01 Khaya Sithole , MK Election Ruling, ANC Funding, IFP Resurgence & More

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    6 steps to choose the correct media monitoring tools

    Joe HammanBy Joe Hamman
    18 Apr 2024
    18 Apr 2024
    It has become an increasingly complex task to select the correct media monitoring tools as these tools - the variety of tools - available to agencies and corporates, have expanded recently.
    Image supplied. Joe Hamman, director of Novus Group, outlines steps to choosing the correct media monitoring tools for your business or agency
    Image supplied. Joe Hamman, director of Novus Group, outlines steps to choosing the correct media monitoring tools for your business or agency

    Here are six steps to help you choose the correct media monitoring tools for your business or agency.

    1. Identify metrics that will help you achieve business objectives

      2. While this might sound basic, it’s essential to first consider your business objectives, such as enhancing brand reputation or tracking competitors, and then take the necessary steps to select a tool that offers features aligned with these goals.

      For instance, if your objective is to improve customer engagement, opt for a tool that provides in-depth sentiment analysis to view public perceptions.

      Monitoring does not have to fit into the traditional media mentions box. For instance, media monitoring can be used to help track sustainability and corporate responsibility efforts.

    2. Assess your budget

      3. Knowing how much you can afford to spend on a media monitoring tool is another key step. This will help you identify an option that fits within your financial constraints.

      Image supplied. Novus Group says fake news is one of the most significant challenges of the digital age
      Media monitoring a shield against fake news in the digital age

      9 Nov 2023

    3. Look at the features and support offered

      4. Arguably one of the most difficult steps in the process is to evaluate all the functionalities of the tool. For instance, does it provide real-time alerts and analysis capabilities?

      “As part of this, you must consider whether you will have access to a dedicated account manager who can help with reports. Moreover, having broadcast monitoring is great, but how can one track the output in the best possible way without spending too much time and money on analysis?

    4. Data coverage and keywords

      5. The number of data points the tool can effectively monitor must also be considered. Keywords that are significant to your business objectives are essential for gaining insightful and actionable information.

      Image supplied. Joe Hamman, founder and CEO, Novus Group, says the future of media monitoring lies in the integration of human and AI
      Media monitoring's future lies in the integration of human and AI

      2 Jun 2023

    5. Customer reviews

      6. Once all this is done, you should read feedback from current and past users. This will help you gauge the tool's effectiveness, ease of use, and overall customer satisfaction. Visit the company’s website to view any case studies that tie in with your objectives or industry.

    6. Integration

      7. Finally, you must make sure that the monitoring tool can integrate effectively with your existing tools and systems, such as CRM or analytics platforms. This will help deliver a streamlined workflow, enhancing efficiency and effectiveness in leveraging the insights gathered.

    Read more: media, media monitoring, Novus Group, Joe Hamman
    NextOptions

    About Joe Hamman

    Founder & Director at Novus Group

    Related

    Source: © Twitter Yesterday 15 April Daily Maverick shut down
    #DMShutdown: Daily Maverick - Why we did it
    3 days
    Source: © The Fix Daily Maverick has shut down. For today, 15 April 2024. Styli Charalambous, CEO of the Daily Maverick
    Daily MaverickDaily Maverick has shut down
    Source: © 123rf In 2021, the average contribution made by creative agencies to clients’ business growth was 26%. This is up by 4% in 2023, while media agencies have maintained their 34% contribution from 2021 to 2023 says Agency Scope SA
    Agency Scope: Creative agencies contribute to clients' growth increases in 2023
    10 Apr 2024
    Cr&#233;ation Africa programme&#x2019;s shortlist of creative and cultural initiatives announced
    Création Africa programme’s shortlist of creative and cultural initiatives announced
    3 Apr 2024
    The Limpopo Mirror is published in Louis Trichardt, a town in the north of South Africa’s Limpopo province. Photo: Anton van Zyl
    Google and Facebook are killing local news
     8 Mar 2024
    Inquiry chair James Hodge is leading the public hearings. Source: YouTube.
    Elon Musk's X Corp faces backlash for refusing to participate in Competition Commission inquiry
     5 Mar 2024
    Source:
    Media and Digital Platforms Market Inquiry to kick off month-long public hearings
    4 Mar 2024
    Source: © Melpomen 123rf Ogilvy, Joe Public and TBWA as well as Carat, OMD and TheMediaShop are all standouts in the Agency Scope as rated by marketers
    Agency Scope: Top creative and media agencies according to marketers
    27 Feb 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz