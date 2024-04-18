6 steps to choose the correct media monitoring tools

Image supplied. Joe Hamman, director of Novus Group, outlines steps to choosing the correct media monitoring tools for your business or agency

Here are six steps to help you choose the correct media monitoring tools for your business or agency.

Identify metrics that will help you achieve business objectives While this might sound basic, it’s essential to first consider your business objectives, such as enhancing brand reputation or tracking competitors, and then take the necessary steps to select a tool that offers features aligned with these goals. For instance, if your objective is to improve customer engagement, opt for a tool that provides in-depth sentiment analysis to view public perceptions. Monitoring does not have to fit into the traditional media mentions box. For instance, media monitoring can be used to help track sustainability and corporate responsibility efforts.

Assess your budget Knowing how much you can afford to spend on a media monitoring tool is another key step. This will help you identify an option that fits within your financial constraints.

Look at the features and support offered Arguably one of the most difficult steps in the process is to evaluate all the functionalities of the tool. For instance, does it provide real-time alerts and analysis capabilities? “As part of this, you must consider whether you will have access to a dedicated account manager who can help with reports. Moreover, having broadcast monitoring is great, but how can one track the output in the best possible way without spending too much time and money on analysis?

Data coverage and keywords The number of data points the tool can effectively monitor must also be considered. Keywords that are significant to your business objectives are essential for gaining insightful and actionable information.

Customer reviews Once all this is done, you should read feedback from current and past users. This will help you gauge the tool's effectiveness, ease of use, and overall customer satisfaction. Visit the company’s website to view any case studies that tie in with your objectives or industry.