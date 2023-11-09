Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Machine_TradewayKLAGagasi FMMediaHeads 360AfriGISTopco MediaOLC Through The Line CommunicationsTLC Worldwide AfricaBrand InfluenceBroad MediaDelta Victor BravoOur Salad MixThe Walt Disney Company AfricaDMASAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Media Freedom News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Media monitoring a shield against fake news in the digital age

9 Nov 2023
At a time when information is accessible at our fingertips, distinguishing between fact and fiction can be increasingly challenging, making fake news is one of the most significant challenges of the digital age.
Image supplied. Novus Group says fake news is one of the most significant challenges of the digital age
Image supplied. Novus Group says fake news is one of the most significant challenges of the digital age

Even though the digital landscape provides a valuable platform for global connectivity and rapid information sharing, local media monitoring company Novus Group says it has also opened doors to fake news.

More people aware of the risk of fake news

Despite social media being considered the least trusted news source in the world, more than 50% of internet users across several countries rely on these platforms to stay up to date.

This is even more concerning given how almost a quarter of Gen Z and Millennial news consumers shared fake news over social media.

Fortunately, more people are aware of the risk of reading fake news online than in the past with an Oxford study finding that 71% of respondents were worried about encountering either disinformation, harassment, or fraud when surfing the Web and accessing social media.

“This underscores the devastating impacts of false information. Things like diverting attention from critical issues, promoting divisiveness, and inciting unwarranted panic or complacency are just some of the risks associated with the spreading of such misinformation,” says Joe Hamman, founder and director of Novus Group.

Source: © 123rf UJ's Dr Rukudzo Pamacheche gives three ways to elevate customer trust and confidence in a brand
3 ways to elevate customer trust and confidence in a brand on social media

By 23 Aug 2023

Essential steps to distinguish genuine news

Considering how more people are connecting to social media and the exponential growth of data, fake news is something that will not disappear any time soon.

But how can one distinguish genuine news from its counterfeit counterpart?

Critical thinking, fact-checking, and analysing the source and content of news are essential steps.

Sites such as Africa Check and Snopes are well-known resources to help check the truthfulness of information found on social media and the Web.

Nevertheless, accessing these sites requires time and resources which many busy individuals or corporations lack.

A double edged sword

Hammon points out that the information age is double-edged. "While we have unprecedented access to global data, the risk of misinformation is equally high.”

This is where media monitoring comes into play.

“By leveraging advanced technologies and human expertise, media monitoring companies help ensure the credibility of information. They sift through the vast digital wilderness, separating the wheat from the chaff, and provide clients with accurate and timely insights.

“Media monitoring acts as a gatekeeper, protecting clients from the detrimental impacts of fake news. These services are designed to validate information from various sources and provide the most accurate and credible news,” he explains.

Moreover, media monitoring adds a layer of sentiment analysis, understanding the tone and emotion behind the news.

This feature provides an additional filter for fake news, as it often carries strong, emotionally charged sentiments intended to provoke specific reactions.

Image supplied. The role of media monitoring in the upcoming elections is vital says Lordwish Langa, MD of CLIPTrack Media Coverage
The vital role of media monitoring in the upcoming elections

By 3 Oct 2023

An ongoing fight

The fight against fake news is ongoing.

Media monitoring provides a great resource to help debunk falsehoods. And yet, these solutions are also about promoting informed decisions, and fostering a trustworthy communication environment.

"Media monitoring is not merely a shield against fake news. It can enable more informed decision-making and can be considered as a guardian of truth. Media monitoring companies such as ourselves are committed to empowering clients with accurate, timely, and actionable insights,” says Hamman.

“As we journey further into the digital age, the partnership between advanced technology and human expertise will become even more crucial, he adds.

In the face of an ever-evolving media landscape and the growing scourge of fake news, media monitoring remains a valuable ally that can serve as a compass in guiding organisations towards the truth in a sea of misinformation.

NextOptions
Read more: social media, media monitoring, fake news, Novus Group, Joe Hamman

Related

An open letter to Facebook from a very frustrated marketer
An open letter to Facebook from a very frustrated marketer3 days ago
More women and gay men under attack after Twitter rebrand
More women and gay men under attack after Twitter rebrand31 Oct 2023
Source:
US states sue Meta for knowingly hurting teens with Facebook and Instagram - here are the harms researchers have documented30 Oct 2023
Source: © 123rf Greg Bailie, sales lead, global business solutions, TikTok - sub-Saharan Africa, gives 5 ways brands can seize the advantage of digital communities this festive season
5 ways brands can seize the advantage of digital communities this festive season26 Oct 2023
Keira Burton Mongezi Mtati, brand strategist at Rogerwilco says customers give away data about themselves every time they are online
5 tips to leverage data-driven insights to understand your audience25 Oct 2023
Source: © 123rf The Media and Digital Platforms Market Inquiry (MDPMI) has been launched by the Competition Commission (Commission)
Media and Digital Platforms Market Inquiry (MDPMI) into media content distribution launches18 Oct 2023
Source: © Ron Lach A surging user base and downloads have pushed TikTok's brand value to over $65 this year
Surging user base and downloads push TikTok's brand value to over $65bn11 Oct 2023
Source: x.com
Elon Musk defends X link changes by attacking media6 Oct 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz