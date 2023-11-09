Machine_ celebrates 11 wins and Editor of the Year hat-trick at the 2023 SA Publication Forum Awards

At the 2023 SA Publication Forum Awards, Machine_ once again outshone the competition, securing an impressive array of awards. Notable victories included Editor of the Year, Excellence in Design and Photography, Excellence in Communication, Best Digital Publication, and Gold for Innovation and Trends.

“This is the first time the SA Publication Forum Awards has recognised an integrated internal corporate communications campaign,” says Paige Dorkin, Machine_’s head of content marketing. “Our integrated campaign for Sanlam’s Human Capital team to launch their new values internally to staff blew the judges away, winning us Gold in Innovation and Trends. It speaks of the powerful, creative work being done in internal communications at Sanlam, and the importance of investing in communication to staff as a business’s key shareholder. It’s refreshing to partner with a client like Sanlam that values and invests heavily in their people.”

Sam Page, Machine_'s content officer, took home the prestigious Editor of the Year award, receiving high praise from Inga Bosch-Cloete, senior manager: group internal communications at Sanlam. Bosch-Cloete said, “It’s truly a pleasure to experience Sam’s editorial flair, her ability to collaborate seamlessly and, in doing so, to seek opportunities to innovate.”

The recognition extended to Excellence in Communication, Design and Photography, and Gold for Email Newsletters across Sanlam Group's internal communication properties. Bosch-Cloete added, "To receive recognition across multiple channels and properties demonstrates the impact and importance of internal communication."

Machine_ utilised their internal communication expertise to effectively convey the rebranding of TCRs to Nutun to their staff, earning the agency awards across four distinct categories. Terri Katz, strategic marketing manager at Nutun, shared, "The brand change from TCRS to Nutun was bold and required a compelling way to communicate this to our staff. By using Ngage, the Machine_ team creatively showcased the shift from the old to the new." Katz continued, "Machine_'s creative resourcefulness helped Nutun effectively communicate the brand change to our staff. Congratulations to the team and thank you for collaborating with us to advance Nutun in our global communications."

"We applied our 'Never Afraid' agency ethos, and the results are a testament to that approach," adds Lauren Brabant, Cape Town-based business lead at Machine_. "Partnering with Nutun as they embarked on their digital transformation journey and rebrand has been incredibly rewarding."

Alexandra Forrester-Strydom, business unit director at Machine_, celebrated the agency's achievements in creating a significant impact on Sanlam's people and business. She expressed, "Our longstanding partnership with Sanlam is a testament to the impactful corporate communication work we do. It not only wins awards but also directly benefits Sanlam's people and business, bringing immense fulfilment to our entire team and cementing the meaning of a true and trusted partnership with the brand.”

Full list of Machine_’s wins at the SA Publication Forum Awards 2023

Editor of the Year – Sam Page



Excellence in Writing – Nutun Ngage digital magazine



Excellence in Communication – Engage magazine by SanlamConnect



Excellence in Design and Photography – Nutun Ngage digital magazine



Excellence in Design and Photography – Sanlam Connect digital magazine



Excellence in Design and Photography – Sanlam Connect/Retail Affluent email newsletter



Special Mention: Best Cover – Nutun Ngage digital magazine



Gold: Innovation and Trends – Sanlam Values Internal Launch: Integrated Corporate Communications Campaign



Gold: Email Newsletters: Retail Affluent Newsletter with Sanlam Group Internal Communications



Silver: Email Newsletters: Retail Mass Newsletter with Sanlam Group Internal Communications



Gold: Digital Publication – Nutun Ngage digital magazine



Silver: Digital Publication – Sanlam Connect digital magazine

More About Machine_

Machine_ is a South African creative solutions agency, with over 100 adventurous minds based in Johannesburg and Cape Town. Machine_ has a proud 11-year history of winning notable awards, sustaining long client relationships, as well as creating work that is impactful and accountable. Visit ThisIsMachine.co.za for more information.

Want to get in touch? Email us at az.oc.enihcamsisiht@olleh and keep up to date with our latest news by following us on LinkedIn.