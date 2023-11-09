Building upon the resounding success of the 2023 edition, Fame Week Africa returns in 2024. Fame Week Africa, the stage for celebrating Africa's exceptional talents in film, television, animation, and music, has unveiled the new dates for 2024.

Under the banner of "Your Africa, Your Story," RX Africa, the organisers of Fame Week Africa promise to whisk you away to a world of awe and inspiration from 1 to 7 September 2024, right in the heart of vibrant Cape Town.

The first four days, from 1 to 4 September, will be a whirlwind of the MIP Africa marketplace excitement, enlightening content sessions from Cape Town International Animation Festival, (CTIAF), Muziki Africa and MIP Africa, and unparalleled networking opportunities, pitching sessions and so much more.

But that's not all, from 5 to 7 September, brace yourselves for the spectacle of Fame After Dark events, and the Fame Shorts Film Festival, a celebration of African cinema.

In 2023, Fame Week Africa witnessed a surge in engagement, attracting 120 exhibitors from 42 African and international countries, alongside a vibrant gathering of 5,820 attendees. Events like MIP Africa, CTIAF, Muziki Africa, the Fame Shorts Film Festival, and Fame After Dark contributed to the experience.

There was also a diverse array of participants, including advisory experts, advertising professionals, buyers (platform and distribution), content creators and producers, directors, financiers and investors, music publishers, musical supervisors, and media outlets. Over the course of the market, 5,000 meetings took place all with the aim of growing the African entertainment landscape.

Mo Abudu, CEO of EbonyLife, who recently topped The Hollywood Reporter‘s annual list of the Most Powerful Women in Global Entertainment, says, "MIP Africa at Fame Week Africa was absolutely fantastic! I left feeling incredibly inspired. Witnessing major international studios at MIP Africa was awe-inspiring, emphasizing the significant impact of our narratives from the continent."

Fame Week Africa 2024 aims to be a meticulously curated programme, featuring co-productions, acquisition and distribution endeavours, and a plethora of unexplored opportunities. Masterclasses will unlock the secrets of successful format adaptations and unveil the latest production technologies.

Says Martin Hiller, portfolio director of Fame Week Africa, “Our theme, Your Story, Your Africa, is a call for empowerment and recognition, urging the world to engage with the diverse narratives of the African continent. By supporting this concept at FAME Week Africa, the industry can help ensure that African voices are heard, celebrated, and contribute to the global tapestry of storytelling”.