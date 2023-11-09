Industries

Africa


A day with the cast of Rodgers and Hammerstein's The Sound of Music

9 Nov 2023
Aa-isha HassiemBy: Aa-isha Hassiem
I recently had the pleasure of meeting The Sound of Music cast members ahead of their upcoming revival tour. To make things even more special, the event took place on top of Table Mountain, an apt venue if there ever was one (cue Maria frolicking through the proteas while singing about the hills being alive.)
Image by Aa-isha Hassiem
Image by Aa-isha Hassiem

It should be safe to assume that most people are familiar with the Tony and Oscar-winning musical. If not, you are in the minority. The Sound of Music, set in Austria, revolves around Maria, an untamable aspiring nun turned governess, and her effect on a strict but charming widower and his seven children. And while love blooms in the Von Trapp household after Maria’s arrival, so does Nazism in the country, forcing the family to make difficult decisions.

Ahead of the tour, I accompanied the cast on a cable car trip to the top of Table Mountain. Given the setting, the company, and the breathtaking views, it was difficult not to belt out show tunes from the play, such as Climb Ev'ry Mountain. Luckily, Brittany Smith, who plays Maria, seemed to feel the same way, filling the cable car up with her rendition of The Sound of Music. It goes without saying but she definitely did a better job than I would have!

Image by Aa-isha Hassiem
Image by Aa-isha Hassiem

Throughout the event, we watched Smith corral the younger cast members, already embodying Maria and making it easier for us to picture her in the role. This was true for the rest of the cast as well. Everyone seemed to be in character already, whether intentionally or not, and it was a joy to watch. The chemistry between the castmates was palpable, from the youngest to the oldest, and it will definitely be interesting to witness on stage.

Image by Aa-isha Hassiem
Image by Aa-isha Hassiem

Directed by Steven Stead and produced by Pieter Torien, this well-loved production will be returning to the local stage from 14 December 2023 at the Artscape Opera House in Cape Town, and then from 27 January 2024 at the Teatro Montecasino, Johannesburg.

Aa-isha Hassiem
Aa-isha Hassiem's articles

About Aa-isha Hassiem

Content Assistant at Bizcommunity
Read more: Artscape Opera House, Aa-isha Hassiem

