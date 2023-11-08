Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

East Coast RadioOnPoint PRNorth-West University (NWU)Hook, Line & SinkerEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Food & Wine Company news South Africa

Win


Win 2 tickets to Playtopia

Click here to enter


Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


The future of restaurant design: A symphony of simplicity and experience according to Kobus Truter

8 Nov 2023
By:Kobus Truter, Issued by: KT Interior
Restaurant design is not merely about creating a space to eat but about crafting a sensory journey. This sentiment rings true, especially today, where every corner, nook, and restaurant fixture narrates a story deeply entrenched in the brand's ethos and, more significantly, its DNA.
Kobus Truter
Kobus Truter
The future of restaurant design: A symphony of simplicity and experience according to Kobus Truter

My journey into the world of design began amidst the hustle and bustle of kitchens and the echoing laughter of dining rooms. As a chef and restaurateur, the allure of spaces and their capacity to transform human experiences was palpable. The ingredients of a dish, like the elements of design, need to be meticulously chosen and assembled to create something truly memorable.

Travelling the world has been akin to reading an elaborate, vast book of design. The straight lines of Japanese architecture, the balance in a European piazza, and the simplicity of the Scandinavian interior have profoundly impacted my philosophy towards design.

The future of restaurant design: A symphony of simplicity and experience according to Kobus Truter
The future of restaurant design: A symphony of simplicity and experience according to Kobus Truter

As I envision it, the future of restaurant design is a harmonious blend of simplicity and depth. Modern diners seek authenticity - they yearn for spaces that feel genuine, yet awe-inspiring. It's not just about 'eating out' anymore; it's about 'experiencing out.' Restaurants are no longer merely spaces; they are venues of stories, emotions, and connections. Every fixture, every wall, and every piece of furniture is a chapter in a restaurant's story.

At KT Interior, founded in 2014, our holistic approach resonates with this ideology. We believe in the interconnectedness of parts, understanding that the success of a space lies in viewing it as a whole. This perspective has allowed us to focus intently on human senses, ensuring an immersive experience that speaks to the heart and the soul.

The future of restaurant design: A symphony of simplicity and experience according to Kobus Truter
The future of restaurant design: A symphony of simplicity and experience according to Kobus Truter

With the future poised at the cusp of technological and design revolutions, the next chapter in restaurant design is set to be thrilling. Drawing inspiration from nature, colour, textures, and, most importantly, human behaviour, we aim to craft spaces that are not just functional but emotionally evocative.

To sum it up, the ethos that guides my vision for the future of restaurant design is encapsulated in a simple phrase: "Simplicity... instead of overcomplication”. " As diners globally become more discerning and experiences-focused, the magic lies in crafting elegantly simple yet profoundly impactful spaces.

As we venture into this promising future, I remain excited and optimistic. With the collaborative efforts of architects, designers, contractors, and artisans, we're set to redefine the dining landscape one design at a time. Here's to the future – simple, elegant, and utterly memorable!

NextOptions

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz