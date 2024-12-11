Atlanta selected as feature destination for Fame Week Africa 2025

Fame Week Africa, the continent's largest industry gathering of film, television, music, animation and fashion enthusiasts announced on Monday, 9 December that Atlanta, USA is its 2025 feature destination.

Fame Week portfolio director, Martin Hiller and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. Image by Riaan West.

Atlanta's Mayor, Andre Dickens, was in Cape Town to celebrate the designation and was welcomed by Fame Week Africa representatives.

Previous feature destinations have included: United States of America (2022), Canada (2023) and Nigeria (2024).

Atlanta is the center point of Georgia, the USA's major film and television industry hub that surpassed Hollywood in 2016 for the number of feature films produced.

Blockbusters like Avengers (Infinity War and Endgame), Contagion and Black Panther as well as television series' Walking Dead and Stranger Things were all filmed there. It's also the home of CNN.

The accolade will see a focus on creating opportunities between Africa and Atlanta through discussion and exchange of ideas both on the show stages and through the meeting diaries at Fame Week Africa which will take place from 1-6 September 2025 in Cape Town.

The partnership comes off the back of ongoing cordial relations between Atlanta and South Africa through the Atlanta Phambili initiative; that creates a bridge with Atlanta's thriving ecosystem, whether through trade, job creation or creative industries.

“South Africa's creative sector is booming and there are many areas of collaboration to explore with Atlanta's ever-expanding and established film and television ecosystem. We look forward to building relationships person-to-person and discovering more ways we can work together as Fame week's first-ever partner city,” says Atlanta's Mayor Dickens,

Fame Week Africa portfolio director, Martin Hiller explained the significance of the feature destination designation.

“Atlanta's designation as Fame Week Africa's 2025 feature destination is a game-changer for South Africa's creative and cultural industries. This partnership opens doors for collaboration, knowledge exchange, and investment opportunities.

By connecting with Atlanta's thriving film, music, and fashion sectors, we can amplify African stories and talent on a global stage, fostering growth and innovation across our industries. Atlanta will have a dedicated pavilion at Fame Week Africa 2025 with immediate access to the African film, music and fashion industries and the opportunity to connect with African producers, content, talent and services.

We will also have dedicated events with the Atlanta delegation to enable networking and exchange. We believe they will be bringing a very special guest with them next year!”

The City of Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth, Alderman James Vos said that Atlanta's feature destination recognition was a catalyst for opportunities for South Africa's creative and cultural industries.

“Atlanta being named Fame Week Africa's 2025 Feature Destination marks a pivotal moment for not only South Africa but the continent's creative and cultural industries. This collaboration will foster invaluable connections, unlocking opportunities for our filmmakers, musicians, and designers to showcase their talents globally."